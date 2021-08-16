Boris Johnson imitator in race against time to mark COP26 in Glasgow





BORIS Johnson was spotted again in Glasgow today in a race against time, drawing attention to the countdown to COP 26.

The costumed Prime Minister clashed with a young Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund (SCIAF) volunteer carrying a clock as part of an attempt to raise awareness of the countdown to the climate summit to be held in Glasgow in November.

Puzzled spectators stood to watch the race unfold on the banks of the River Clyde this morning. The association launched a petition calling on the Prime Minister to take action to help the world’s poorest communities. Dr Geraldine Hill, advocacy manager for SCIAF, said the focus is on the poorest communities due to the lack of infrastructure to deal with the threat of climate change. She said, “There is not the same infrastructure, there is not the same capacity to recover. So, our partners, we see the suffering on a daily basis. “We are seeing people suffering from the impact of climate change and we have seen them suffering for the past decade or so. We have seen more droughts, we have seen more floods and we have seen people being killed by the incidents. of the emergency but we have also seen people suffering in the long term. COP 26 will be held at SEC Glasgow “Their harvests fail, they no longer have the same stability in their life, they can no longer plan in the same way. Their food security is lost. They don’t know if their crops will survive, they don’t know if they’ll be able to eat, and they are hungry in a way they didn’t have before. “There’s all this stuff that people get tired of seeing so much happening in the world, but honestly it’s going to affect us all. We have seen the effects of climate change here in Scotland in a way we have never seen before. We must all work together. ” Dr Hill urged members of the public to get involved in the SCIAF campaign. She added: “Join the campaign, sign the petition, join our voices in urging Boris Johnson to do what he needs to do in November at COP26. People in their own lives can look at their own behavior and begin to deal with it in their own way as well. ” Olivia McKibbin, SCIAF supporter and volunteer in today’s stunt: “If our leaders don’t take urgent action on climate change, then nothing else matters. The things our governments deem important now will be worthless if we cannot breathe the air around us. Thérèse Mema Mapenzi, director of the Center Olame in Bukavu, one of the SCIAF partners in the Democratic Republic of Congo and member of the SCIAF board, said: “Climate change makes the challenges we face in the DRC – conflict, food insecurity, gender – violence based on violence – much worse and more difficult to fix. When the weather is unstable, it destabilizes lives. “We have to keep talking about the environment, to help people become resilient so that they can survive.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.glasgowtimes.co.uk/news/19516809.boris-johnson-impersonator-race-time-stunt-mark-cop26-glasgow/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos