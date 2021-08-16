China, Iran pledge to further cooperate on 50th anniversary of relations





DUBAI, August 16 (Reuters) – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday that the US "military failure" in Afghanistan offered an opportunity to establish lasting peace in the country. Taliban insurgents took control of the Afghan capital nL1N2PL01V Kabul on Sunday following a rout of the US-backed Afghan army as foreign forces withdrew from Afghanistan. Washington has accused Iran in the past of providing covert aid to Taliban fighters against US forces. Tehran, which supports an inclusive Afghan government that would include all ethnic groups and sects, denied this. "America's military defeat and withdrawal must become an opportunity to restore life, security and lasting peace in Afghanistan," Raisi said, quoted by Iranian state television. "Iran supports efforts to restore stability in Afghanistan and, as a neighbor and brother nation, Iran calls on all groups in Afghanistan to reach a national accord." Shia Muslim Iran has been the enemy of the extremist Sunni Muslim Taliban for decades, but in recent years it has openly met with the Taliban leadership. In July, Tehran hosted a meeting of representatives of the then Afghan government and a high-level Taliban political committee. Oil-producing Iran, a destination for Afghans seeking work or fleeing war, said on Sunday it had prepared housing in three provinces to provide temporary refuge for Afghans fleeing their country. But with its economy choked by US sanctions, Iran has encouraged many of the more than 2 million undocumented Afghan refugees and over 800,000 registered in the Islamic Republic to return home.

