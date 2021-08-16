Boris Johnson spotted the 11 a.m. silence as his watch reads 11:14 a.m.





Despite a flurry of comments about the tribute to the victims of the Plymouth shooting, a No 10 official insisted the photo was indeed taken at 11 a.m. – and it was the PM’s watch that worked quickly. Image: Flickr)

Eagle-eyed online critics spotted Boris Johnson marking a minute’s silence at 11 a.m. for the victims of the Plymouth shooting, while his wristwatch read 11:14. The Prime Minister’s Twitter account posted the image of him standing solemnly in front of a clock after it struck 11 a.m. But the last hour on his watch sparked a wave of accusations online that he had lied, with one Twitter user saying, “They cared enough about turning back time on the fireplace but forgot about his wristwatch.” Journalist Chris Stokel-Walker added: “Absolutely incredible scenes as Boris Johnson’s watch reveals it was not actually taken at 11 a.m. despite the clock in the background.” A Downing Street official, however, insisted the photo was indeed taken at 11 a.m. – and the PM’s watch was simply spinning 14 minutes faster. As writer Tracy King said: I would go with the Prime Minister to set his watch 15 minutes late to make sure he is early for meetings. “















Picture: Flickr)





There was a heartfelt call for change today as hundreds gathered in Plymouth to pay tribute to the five killed in one of the UK’s worst mass shootings. Civic leaders, religious figures, politicians, emergency service workers and the military joined around 200 people outside the Guildhall in Plymouth city center at 11 a.m. They came together to mourn and reflect on the devastating events of the past week when gunman Jake Davison, 22, launched his murderous madness in the city’s Keyham neighborhood. Davison shot his 51-year-old mother, Maxine Davison, also known as Maxine Chapman, in a house on Biddick Drive before going out on the streets and shooting Sophie Martyn, three, and her father, Lee Martyn. , 43 years.







During the 12-minute attack, Davison then killed Stephen Washington, 59, in a nearby park before shooting Kate Shepherd, 66, who later died in Derriford Hospital. The prime minister called the attack “absolutely appalling” and the government announced that people who apply for a firearms license will be subject to social media checks. Questions have grown over how Keyham gunman Jake Davison, 22, got a gun license and had his party, killing five people before turning the gun on him. The family of victim Stephen Washington, 59, said their world “was turned upside down in the blink of an eye.” The government said on Sunday it was preparing legal guidelines to help ensure higher standards of decision-making for police firearms license applications. This will cover social media checks of those seeking permission to own a firearm or shotgun, according to the Home Office. All police forces in England and Wales are urged to review their current firearms application processes, as well as to assess whether they need to review existing permits.









