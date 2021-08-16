Hands Off Sacred History – UP Front News

Prakash Shah, Anand Patwardhan and Ganesh N. Devy, the three who have launched a nationwide objection to the government’s plan to turn the Sabarmati ashram into a world-class memorial, are first and foremost artists with a conscience. While Gandhi features in some of Patwardhans’ notable documentaries, the filmmaker is not a conventional or even unconventional Gandhian. Devy is a famous linguist-novel, and Shah, founder-editor of the Gujarati newspaper Nireekshak, is the current president of Gujarati Sahitya Parishad.

If someone like me easily signed his statement (which was preceded by a strong media article by Ramachandra Guha), it is not because I am a descendant of Gandhi, not even because I have studied at length. Gandhi. I’ll give my main reason soon, but one of the most compelling was the idea of ​​a tourist constellation of structures eclipsing, if not swallowing up, the Ashram on the banks of the Sabarmati.

Like thousands of others, I love the astounding simplicity of ashrams. The river, trees and low sloping roofs of the more than century-old hut-shaped dwellings, including Hriday Kunj, where Gandhi and Kasturba lived, are a treat for any visitor to Ahmedabad. As well as the graceful annex buildings, designed by Charles Correa in the 1960s, inside which visitors can imagine the history of the Ashram and the movements associated with it.

It was at the Sabarmati Ashram that the old moral and spiritual vows were given powerful new meanings by being joined to the critical new vows of 1) fearlessness, 2) the abolition of untouchability, 3) the equality without distinction of religion; and 4) the beauty of earning your living with your work. As a result, this simple and neat ashram has become the breeding ground for a social revolution.

And a political revolution too, because it is in this ashram that at least three movements that changed history were born, each crucial for the eventual independence of India. One, in 1919, was a nationwide satyagraha against the Rowlatt Law which restricted free speech, a revolt to which the Raj responded with the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Another, from 1920 to 1922, was for non-cooperation with the Empire. The third (1930-33), starting with the salt march, was for civil disobedience.

Do we want to touch this sacred story thoughtlessly?

Which brings me to my strongest objection. I cannot accept that Narendra Modi’s government wants to recall or implement Gandhis ideas. Taking Trump, when he was US President, and Xi Jinping, China’s number one, to Sabarmati, and have their photos taken with them in the Gandhi-Kasturba hut, were exercises to promote Modi, not Mahatma.

Gandhis objectives have never been hidden. Not in Sabarmati. Not during the Dandi march. Not in the prisons where the Empire held him. Not during Quit India in 1942. Not during his pilgrimages from 1946 to 1947 to protect threatened lives in Noakhali and Bihar Hindus live in Noakhali, Muslims in Bihar. Not in the decisive last year of his life, 1947-48, when, fully supported by both Nehru and Patel, Gandhi ensured that Free India would be a nation belonging to all, not just its Hindu majority. Ambedkar’s Constitution enshrined this commitment to equality and pluralism.

I question the loyalty of the Modi government to this commitment. In his more than seven years as Prime Minister, and in a longer period previously as Chief Minister of Gujarats, Narendra Modi faced dozens of situations when this pledge called for reiteration. Including the occasions of lynching and mob attacks when the police were to receive public order to protect all lives and prosecute all offenders, insured persons and convicted offenders.

Has such a call, assurance or reproach been heard only once? Can you wink at majority supremacy and bow to a statue of Gandhi at the same time? Can you ask that people be identified by their clothes and always congratulate the one who sang Ishwar Allah Tere Naam? Hypocrisy repels.

For Gandhi, freedom of expression was as fundamental as the equal protection of all Indians. Can you remain silent as dozens of altruistic activists remain behind bars? When a journalist traveling to cover a murder-rape is arrested? And still pretend you’re projecting Gandhi into the world? A Gandhi who for most of his life was also a journalist?

The Sabarmati ashram has needed and will need public money. If improvements are needed, Ashram administrators, Gandhi scholars and a range of architects and environmentalists should be involved. No government of any party should shape the Ashram, let alone a government opposed to Gandhis’ core goals.

Rajmohan Gandhi is a historian