Pak PM Khan to chair meeting on situation in Afghanistan





By Sajjad Hussein

Islamabad, 16 (PTI) A meeting of Pakistan’s security committee chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan will be held on Monday to discuss developments in neighboring Afghanistan, a day after the Taliban seized power in Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani fled the war-torn country.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in a statement that Pakistan would present its position on the current situation following consultations at the National Security Committee meeting.

Senior political and military officials, including Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, will attend the meeting.

Another important meeting will take place with an Afghan delegation visiting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Separately, Qureshi will also hold a meeting with Prime Minister Khan and discuss the regional situation.

Prime Minister Khan asked Qureshi to establish contacts with Afghanistan’s neighboring countries next week.

In another related development, Prime Minister Khan had a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The prime minister said Pakistan is facilitating the evacuation of diplomatic personnel and personnel of international organizations and others in Kabul, as requested.

During the telephone conversation, the two leaders reviewed the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan.

In addition, the Foreign Ministry said Pakistan is closely following developments in Afghanistan.

It is imperative that Afghan leaders work together to address the evolving situation and find a way forward for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry said in a statement.

He said Pakistan will continue to play its constructive role in promoting this goal.

In our view, achieving lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and ending a four-decade conflict is a shared responsibility of the international community, he said.

Pakistan has a direct stake for peace in Afghanistan because the security situation in the neighboring country has a direct impact on the security situation in that country.

The Taliban seized on Sunday the last major city outside Kabul held by the country’s central government, cutting off the Afghan capital to the east.

Taliban insurgents began moving towards Kabul after the overnight collapse of the two remaining towns of Mazar-e-Sharif and Jalalabad.

US President Joe Biden announced in April that all US troops would be withdrawn from Afghanistan by September 11 this year, ending the country’s longest war, spanning two decades.

The Taliban ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, but following the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States, the militant group’s brutal rule came to an end when it was ousted from power by forces led by the United States in 2001.

However, the group has gone on the offensive in recent months and is now on the verge of regaining power. They began direct talks with the United States in 2018 and February 2020. The two sides reached a peace deal in Doha that committed the United States to withdraw and the Taliban to prevent attacks on American forces. PTI SH AMS AKJ AMS

