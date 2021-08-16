PM Modi pledged to strengthen grassroots democracy in J&K: Dr Jitendra Singh

Minister of State of the Union (Independent Office) Science and Technology; Minister of State (Independent Officer) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Staff, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh told Kathua today that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to strengthening democracy in based in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on a series of programs during his visit to Kathua, the Union Minister said that the consistency, conviction and commitment with which Prime Minister Narendra Modi places Jammu and Kashmir high priority is reflected in the fact that even in his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort ramparts on Sunday he referred to Jammu and Kashmir more than once. The prime minister not only mentioned the delimitation exercise currently underway, but also referred to the plans for elections to the Legislative Assembly in the coming times, he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said from day one, when he took office as Prime Minister in 2014, Narendra Modi made it clear that he would put all the peripheral regions of the country like Jammu and Kashmir and the North -Is on par with the rest. from the country.

The passion and intensity with which he has worked towards this goal is confirmed by the fact that in order to secure the Panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister has not only shown uncompromising determination. , but also made history by organizing the first-ever District Development Council election in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

Today, not only is Jammu and Kashmir on the fast track of development in recent years, said Dr Jitendra Singh, but a conscious effort has been made to ensure equitable development of every region. This, he said, was also mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech on Sunday, referring to Jammu and Kashmir.

Whereas previously, the minister said, there were often complaints of discrimination in the allocation of funds and projects to the Jammu region, today, on the contrary, many projects which have been sanctioned simultaneously for them. two regions progressed faster in the Jammu region. due to the special circumstances of the Kashmir region. In this regard, he referred to AIIMS in Jammu where the second batch of MBBS has started, while in Kashmir it has not yet taken off and similarly, the first phase of Ring Road is already dedicated to the public at Jammu, while in the Kashmir Region, the Ring Road project has not yet taken off.

Dr Jitendra Singh spoke about North India’s very first biotechnology industrial park established in Kathua, which will become operational in the coming months while, he said, the Department of Space and ISRO have established the first-ever University Department of Space Technology and Research at Central Jammu University.

During the one-day visit, Dr Jitendra Singh also visited the Government Medical College in Kathua, where he inaugurated the new oxygen plant under PM Cares and also inspected the facilities of the vaccination center. He also provided a portable ultrasound machine to the hospital from his MP fund.

During the visit, Dr Jitendra Singh also visited an outlet set up by HatliMorh to provide free rations to the needy under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), where he provided free bags of his resources personal to beneficiaries. He said it is Prime Minister Modi’s vision because of which no Indian citizen has been allowed to fall asleep hungry and a free ration is provided to the needy across the country.

Dr Jitendra Singh also convened a joint meeting of district administration, DDC and prominent citizens in Kathua, where he reviewed the progress of the various work in progress and also called for interaction and a close integration between administration and citizens.

Later that evening, Dr Jitendra Singh presented the trophies to the winners of the girls’ cricket tournament, organized on her initiative as a Member of Parliament.

(With inputs from GDP)