



The Qixi festival marks the annual meeting between a fairy and a human whose love was forbidden in Chinese mythology. It falls on the seventh day of the seventh month of the lunar calendar on August 14 of this year and is now celebrated as Valentine’s Day in China. This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, DC CGTN America Releases “Qixi Love Story: Sweet Moments of Xi Jinping and His Wife Peng Liyuan” The Qixi festival marks the annual meeting between a fairy and a human whose love was forbidden in Chinese mythology. It falls on the seventh day of the seventh month of the lunar calendar on August 14 of this year and is now celebrated as Valentine’s Day in China. CGTN America marked the occasion by taking a rare look at the 34-year-old marriage of President Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan. Their wedding in September 1987 was a modest affair, a simple dinner with a few friends and colleagues. Their separate careers often separated them for periods of time. “I call my wife by phone every day, even though we don’t have much time to be together,” Xi said in an interview after 10 years of marriage. Peng is a folk singer well known for her regular appearances on China’s most popular television program, the Annual Spring Festival Gala. On those nights, Xi would bake dumplings and wait for his wife to come home for the traditional reunion dinner. Peng calls Xi an excellent companion and a “responsible husband.” She sewed a quilt for him during a cold winter while he was working in Fujian Province. When President Xi gave his 2021 New Year’s speech, viewers were able to see 21 photos in the library behind him, including one of Xi and Peng at the former Summer Palace in Beijing and another photo of Peng in his youth. Xi says he and his wife work together even when they are apart. “Don’t cut off true love because of a great distance, never forget it in your busy daily life, don’t ignore it during endless work,” he said. For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/cgtn_america_qixi_love_story_sweet_moments_of_xi_jinping_and_his_wife_peng_liyuan/prweb18133839.htm

