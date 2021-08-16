Donald Trump asks Joe Biden to “resign in disgrace” following the Afghan crisis





DONALD TRUMP has called on US President Joe Biden to step down following the unfolding crisis in Afghanistan.

In a statement to his supporters on Sunday, Trump said it was time for Biden to “resign in disgrace” for allowing the Taliban to take control of the country by withdrawing US troops from the region.

“It’s time for Joe Biden to step down in disgrace for what he made possible to happen in Afghanistan, along with the huge COVID surge, the border catastrophe, the destruction of energy independence and our crippled economy “Trump wrote.

“That shouldn’t be a big deal, because he was not legitimately elected in the first place,” the former president added, reiterating his unproven claim that Biden’s election victory last November was fraudulent.

#BREAKING: Fmr. President Trump calls on Biden to step down

“It’s time for Joe Biden to resign in disgrace… that shouldn’t be a big deal, because he wasn’t legitimately elected in the first place!” pic.twitter.com/hmhDlY8ZpK

Breaking911 (@ Breaking911) August 15, 2021

Trump issued a similar statement on Friday criticizing the Biden administration.

“Tragic mess in Afghanistan, a completely open and shattered border, crime at record levels, oil prices through the roof, rising inflation and being profited by the whole world. Trump said.

Over the past few days, Biden has received a lot of criticism not only for choosing to pull all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan, but also for failing to listen to his own intelligence officials who warned him that a strike. control of the country by the Taliban was likely. the possibility of a full military withdrawal.

While the Trump administration negotiated the terms of the withdrawal in talks with the Taliban last year, it is understood that President Biden has pushed the process forward, in order to commit to keeping his promise that all US forces would leave the region before the 20th anniversary of September 11. attacks next month.

Biden has said on several occasions that he has no regrets about pursuing his schedule.

Since the Taliban took control of the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Sunday, thousands of citizens have desperately tried to flee the country.

Kabul airport was inundated with terrified Afghans who spilled onto the runway, desperate to board US planes leaving the country.

It is understood that two people were killed after being run over by an American plane as it was taxiing towards the runway, while two other people died after trying to hang on to the plane’s tires as it was taking off.

