Nicola Sturgeon urges Boris Johnson to hold a four-country summit on the Afghan crisis | Politics | New





Mr Blackford said it was crucial for the UK government to work with decentralized governments and show leadership in “opening our doors” and providing safe routes for resettlement. SNP Westminster chief also called on the UK government to reverse cuts to international aid and play a leading role in funding and supporting humanitarian efforts to save lives and protect the human rights of women and girls.

He made the plea today backed by Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon who pledged the Scottish government is ready to “fully play our role” to help Afghan refugees fleeing the “horrible situation” in their country. The MP for Skye and Lochaber added: “The appalling situation in Afghanistan is one of the greatest foreign policy failures of modern times – and the UK government bears its share of the blame. “Scotland stands ready to play its full role in resettling refugees and addressing the humanitarian crisis. “It is vital that the UK government works with decentralized governments and shows leadership, including opening our doors and providing safe routes for resettlement.”

Mr. Blackford highlighted the work of the Canadian authorities who said they had hosted a flight full of Afghan refugees. Canada’s immigration agency said it would help resettle 20,000 Afghans threatened by the Islamist group. He continued: “There is no doubt that the UK must also commit to providing leadership on this scale. “The Conservative government’s cuts to international aid must be reversed, and the UK must play a leading role in funding and supporting humanitarian efforts to save lives, promote peace and protect human rights, in particular those of women and girls – with a specific fund dedicated to the Afghan humanitarian crisis.

In a letter to External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson, Scottish Greens for International Development spokesperson Maggie Chapman and External Affairs spokesperson Ross Greer called on Scottish ministers to “consider how funding emergency could be deployed to help the Afghan people and those who have been forced to flee. . “ Ms Chapman, MSP for North East Scotland, added: “The images and stories from Afghanistan are heartbreaking. “We must open our hearts and our doors to those in need of safety, and the Scottish Greens support the Prime Minister’s call for the UK government to accept more refugees. “It is clear that the Scottish Government must do everything in its power to help these people fleeing for their lives, so although immigration is reserved, the Scottish Government could use its Humanitarian Emergency Fund. “It’s hard to envision a circumstance more sadly in line with his criteria.” A Scottish government spokesperson said: “We call on everyone involved to ensure humanitarian access to those in need in Afghanistan and to avoid further violence. We are deeply concerned about the risks posed to the lives of civilians. “We urge the UK government and the international community to urgently consider how civilians – especially women, girls and people seeking refuge – can be protected. We are in talks with our humanitarian partners on what more can be done to support those in need. “As we have done with the refugees from Syria, the Scottish government is ready to play its full role and do everything possible to help those in danger. The British government has been approached for comment.

