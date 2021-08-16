Diplomats, Donald Trump, Kiwi policy and Brexit





Our weekly look at international news from a Scottish perspective, Scotland’s place in the world and stories about the people who have made their home in our communities.

Ferrero Rocher? No thanks ! Meet the foreign diplomats at your home in Scotland

From the grand mansions of Edinburgh to a gas station in Stornoway, you can find diplomatic representatives of foreign governments from all over Scotland.

Far from the myth that diplomatic life is an endless whirlwind of cocktails and stacked silver platters of hazelnut chocolates (Sir, with those Ferrero Rocher you are really spoiling us!), The diplomats who ply their trade in Scotland have an existence varied.

Our story introduces you to the Consul General of Ireland and the Honorary Consul of Estonia in Edinburgh, and takes a look at the quirky places in the country where you can find diplomatic mini-missions: from Cupar and Blairgowrie to Wick and Kirkwall.

To find out more, click here or explore our interactive maps of diplomatic missions in Scotland.

Scottish government accused of lagging behind on digital vaccine passports

Scots face hurdles in proving their vaccination status in parts of Europe as the country lags in developing its own digital app.

As Adele Merson reports, Scottish travelers can currently only get paper confirmation of their vaccination status, while England and Wales have a digital version with a QR code on their NHS app. And that could be a real problem in some countries, notably France, which are toughening digital procedures with more proof of double vaccination required to enter bars, restaurants and even tourist attractions.

Read the full story here.

Deeply concerning: Brexit blamed for falling number of EU students applying to Scottish universities

A dramatic drop in the number of European students applying to study in Scotland over the past year has been deeply concerning, with Brexit to blame.

As Rachel Amery reports, according to statistics from UCAS, the admissions service, the percentage of students living in other European countries who applied to study at a Scottish university fell 56% from 2020 to 2021. .

Britain’s departure from the European Union – Brexit – which comes with new tuition fees, is questioned.

Read more here.

Greens ensure Scotland’s external affairs footprint expands in SNP coalition talks

The Scottish Greens have secured an expansion of Scotland House’s international hub network as part of an increased external affairs presence, as part of coalition negotiations with the SNP, from what we understand.

There are currently eight Scotland House hubs around the world and the Greens have plans for half a dozen more. It appears they have secured a deal to open the first new office in the Polish capital Warsaw – even as the Scottish government goes ahead with its own plan to open a hub in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Read more here.

Donald Trump: Court grants leave to seek review of unexplained wealth order decision related to Scottish golf purchases

Scotland’s highest civil court ruled this week to allow a review of the SNP government’s decision to reject calls for a so-called McMafia inquiry into Donald Trump’s wealth.

As Andy Philip reports, the former US President has two routes in Scotland, his first purchase at the Menie Estate on the Aberdeenshire coast and the second at Turnberry in Ayrshire.

The Scottish Greens had asked Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon to use an unexplained wealth order to find out where his money was coming from. But Ms Sturgeon dismissed the appeal earlier this year, prompting a US-based human rights group Avaaz to take legal action.

Read the full story here.

Kiwi politics: what does a New Zealand-style coalition look like and how might it work for the SNP and the Greens?

Nicola Sturgeons SNP is at the end of talks to form a partnership with the Scottish Greens which would see a pro-independence majority government.

It’s a deal called a New Zealand-style coalition, but what does that mean? We spoke with Dr Lara Greaves, a political scientist at the University of Auckland, who explains how things work in Aotearoa.

Read more here.

Could 2 minute breaks and LESS planning help Scottish schools catch up with Finland?

Why does the Finnish education system, in a country with a population identical to that of Scotland, consistently produce better performing students?

Teachers need more autonomy, less classroom planning, and more respect for their profession.

And students should start school later, have more breaks, and focus less on assessment.

These are some of the ideas Press & Journal heard after speaking to Finnish parents and educators living in the north and north-east of Scotland.

We also spoke to Finnish Education Minister Li Andersson to see what lessons can be learned.

Read the full story and watch our video interview here.

