Tom Tucker to assume Valley News Live anchor at 10 p.m.
FARGO, ND (Valley News Live) – Tom Tucker is an Emmy Award-winning broadcast reporter with over 25 years of on-camera experience.
He has worked for several affiliates of ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox in several markets across the country, and most recently was a presenter and reporter for the main ABC affiliate in Palm Springs, California for almost 20 years.
His career highlights include covering President Barrack Obama’s summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2016 at the Sunnylands Estate in Rancho Mirage, as well as other presidential visits to Southern California. His experience also includes live on-the-ground coverage on election night and frequent coverage of wildfires.
Tom particularly liked defending the interests of viewers, especially when it came to consumer issues. On behalf of viewers, he has won victories against unscrupulous contractors, mechanics who don’t deliver, and big companies who don’t stand behind their products.
Tom brings a great world of experience to the Valley News Live newsroom. I can’t wait for Tom to start using his broadcasting skills and our community to get to know him, ”said Renee Nygren, Director of Valley News Live News.
I really like to empower people and organizations, while also helping people who feel wronged, Tucker said.
Tom looks forward to working with the Valley News Live team, and particularly enjoys working with and coaching less experienced editorial colleagues, whether that is helping write a screenplay or helping compose a storyline. camera.
The staff at the station are experienced, very professional, and incredibly kind and welcoming. I am truly grateful for this opportunity to work with people I love, at a station that has such a great reputation and a long history of success serving viewers in the Fargo Moorhead area, Tucker said.
Tom and his wife Patti are the proud parents of two children, a 14 year old daughter and a five year old son.
In his spare time, Tom enjoys playing with his children, exercising, watching sports, reading, and being involved in church.
Tom’s mother was born in Fargo, has cousins in South Dakota, and lived with her family in Iowa for 6 years as a child.
He accepted the opportunity to serve in the growing FM area, citing a number of factors, including the down-to-earth attitudes and family feel of the area.
He is also fully aware that he and his family move from one extreme climate to another.
Temperatures in the desert this summer have hit 120 degrees plus a few times. That kind of warmth will not be missed. We ordered parkas in June after I accepted the position at KVLY. I couldn’t wait to use them for the first time, Tucker said.
Don’t worry too much, you’ll still see Mike Morken on Valley News Live, just on an adjusted schedule.
The move has been in the works for some time. I first discussed this several years ago with VNL Managing Director Jim Wareham. The discussion continued with current Managing Director Ike Walker and CIO Renee Nygren. I am so grateful to them and Gray Television for the chance to lighten my workload and stay with Valley News Live as the 6:00 am co-host.
September 2021 will mark my 32nd year working in the newscast at Fargo. Before that, it was 10 years at Minot at KXMC. I’m not yet ready to say goodbye, but I’m ready to begin the process. Coming home after the 6:00 pm news will be a great way to do that while continuing to work with the great people at Valley News Live to provide our viewers with the information they want. Keep in mind, I’m making a schedule change, I’m not leaving! Mike said.
