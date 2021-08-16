Prime Minister Modi to virtually inaugurate Somnath temple projects in Gujarat on August 20





The Prime Minister is the chairman of the Shree Somnath Trust (SST) which manages the affairs of the world famous temple located in the town of Prabhas Patan, in the district of Gir-Somnath. (File photo / PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and other dignitaries would attend the program in the auditorium. PTI Veraval

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for four projects, worth Rs 83 crore, of the famous Somnath temple in Gujarat practically on August 20, temple authorities said on Monday. The Prime Minister is the chairman of the Shree Somnath Trust (SST) which manages the affairs of the world famous temple located in the town of Prabhas Patan, in the district of Gir-Somnath. “Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate three projects and also conduct a virtual dedication ceremony of the Parvati temple which will rise near the main temple for 30 crore rupees,” PK Laheri, administrator of the SST and secretary, told reporters. He said the event would be held in the temple’s Ram Mandir auditorium on August 20. also join by video conference, ”said Laheri. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and other dignitaries would attend the program in the auditorium. The three projects to be inaugurated include a kilometer long “Samudra Darshan” walkway built at a cost of Rs 49 crore on the seafront behind the temple, a newly built museum housing ancient artifacts built near the temple at Rs 75 lakh, and the renovated “Ahilyabai Holkar temple” or the old Somnath temple opposite the main temple, he said. The renovation was carried out at Rs 3.5 crore, he added. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

