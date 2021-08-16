Bob Woodwards third book in the Trump trilogy to cover pandemic management | Books





Washington Post reporter Bob Woodwards’ third book on Donald Trump will be titled Peril, completing a trilogy started with Fear and Rage. According to its editor, it will also include sections on the first months of Joe Bidens’ presidency.

Woodward rose to fame in the early 1970s, working with Carl Bernstein to uncover the Watergate scandal that brought down Richard Nixon. Péril is another co-production, this time with Robert Costa, also a member of the staff of La Poste.

Announcing the title of the new book, which will be released on September 21, Simon & Schuster said it would reveal for the first time how Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and other issues was far more than just a crisis. domestic policy.

Authors of a slew of other Trump books that came out this summer and topped the bestseller lists may disagree with this judgment, including Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, who also co-wrote a hit single, I Alone Can Fix It but Woodward is undoubtedly a heavyweight in the field.

His new book with Costa, Simon & Schuster said, is based on more than 200 interviews as well as diaries, secret orders, phone call transcripts, emails and other government documents, all producing a portrait bewitching and definitive of a nation on the brink.

This classic Washington study takes readers to the heart of Trump’s White House, Biden’s White House, the 2020 presidential campaign, and the Pentagon and Congress with living testimonies of what really happened.

The current crop of Trump books, also including Frankly, We Did Win This Election by Michael Bender of the Wall Street Journal and Landslide, Michael Wolff’s third Trump exhibition, sold strongly but not as well as the first crop Wolff did. launched with Fire and Fury in January 2018.

Many critics have said that the second wave of Trump books did not include a lot of things that weren’t already known.

During his last Trump outing, Rage, Woodward scored a huge blow with recordings of Trump admitting he had downplayed the severity of the coronavirus outbreak. The journalist has been criticized in some quarters for retaining such knowledge for his book, which appeared after nearly 200,000 people in the United States had died.

Woodward said he then needed time to verify whether Trump’s claims were true.

I have been a journalist for almost 50 years and have never had such an experience, he told The Guardian, discussing his calls with the president.

I call [Trump] the night prowler. I think it’s right. He doesn’t drink. He has that kind of wild energy and it shows in some of the recordings I have released. This is reflected in his rallies.

So for me, it’s a window to his mind. It’s kind of like, as someone said, the Nixon tapes where you see what he actually thinks and does.

Woodward also said he gave [Trump] the truth. I said, listen, the books are going to be hard. There will be judgments that you don’t like.

And we turned to the virus and I talked about the elections about the virus and your handling of it. He said, do you really mean it? I said yes. He said, what about the economy? I said, Well, they’re related, as you know, and he said, A little. With astonishment, I said: A little? He said, Oh, yeah, yeah, they’re related.

And then at the end of that conversation he said: Well, it looks like I didn’t get you in this book. I’ll have you on the next one.

As for Woodward and Costas ‘reporting on Biden, Simon & Schuster said they will provide the first glimpse into Bidens’ presidency as he faces the challenges of his life: the deadly pandemic continues and millions of Americans face crushing economic pain, while navigating a bitter and crippling partisan divide, a world beset by threats and the dark, looming shadow of the former president.

On Monday, Washington was absorbed by the debate over Afghanistan’s rapid fall to the Taliban after Biden pulled out US troops. Trump, who negotiated with the Taliban and ordered the pullout, has issued statements aimed at ensuring his successor takes responsibility.

