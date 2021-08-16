Boris Johnson “does not intend” to meet with Gurkhas on hunger strike

Boris Johnson will not meet with Gurkha veterans who are on hunger strike for their pensions, according to the Prime Minister’s spokesperson.

Veterans protest outside Downing Street demanding equal pensions for Gurkhas who retired before 1997, but who are not eligible for a full pension from the British Armed Forces.

Today (Monday August 16), the Ghurkas reached their 10th day without eating.

Protesters said they would end their hunger strike if a meeting was held, but so far no such meeting has been held.

When asked if the PM would meet with the protesters, Boris Johnson’s spokesman said: I believe the Defense Secretary said he would be happy to meet any Gurkha.

He added that there was “no plan” for Mr Johnson to join a meeting.

About 200,000 Gurkhas were recruited from Nepal and fought in both world wars. They have also served in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Borneo, Cyprus, Falklands, Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Those who served from 1948 to 2007 were members of the Gurkha pension scheme until the then Labor government eliminated the differences between the terms of service of Gurkhas and those of their British counterparts.







(Image: Getty Images)



Serving Gurkhas, and those who served on or after July 1, 1997, could then choose to be transferred to the armed forces pension scheme.

The change was made after an amendment to the immigration rules in 2007, backdated to July 1997, meaning that more retired Gurkhas were likely to settle in the UK on exit, while the Previous pension scheme had lower rates because it assumed they would return to Nepal. where the cost of living was significantly lower.

Actress Joanna Lumley led a campaign to allow Gurkha settlement rights in Britain in 2019. The actress’ father was a major in the Gurkha Rifles.

She urged the prime minister to meet with the protesters.

She said: Only a deep sense of injustice could drive these brave and respectful souls to this point.

At the heart of this question is the value we place on those who have offered, and sometimes given, the ultimate sacrifice to protect our way of life and keep us safe.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday he was happy to meet protesters, but said no government of any color has ever made retrospective pension changes like those demanded by protesters .

He said: I am very happy to meet any Gurkha. My father fought alongside the Gurkhas in Malaysia in the 1950s, he’s a pretty remarkable group of people.

The group of people who are protesting now are groups affected by the change in the Labor government from 1997 to 2003. They were pensioners from 1947, this is a very small group of Gurkha retirees, they had different benefits in their pension plan. in this old scheme.

This ploy said you get it after 15 years whereas a British soldier gets it after 22 years, but there is a difference and they think that difference needs to be made up.

It is not the same as the Gurkhas of today or the Gurkhas after 2003, they receive exactly the same pensions as the British military.