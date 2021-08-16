Politics
Boris Johnson “does not intend” to meet with Gurkhas on hunger strike
Boris Johnson will not meet with Gurkha veterans who are on hunger strike for their pensions, according to the Prime Minister’s spokesperson.
Veterans protest outside Downing Street demanding equal pensions for Gurkhas who retired before 1997, but who are not eligible for a full pension from the British Armed Forces.
Today (Monday August 16), the Ghurkas reached their 10th day without eating.
Protesters said they would end their hunger strike if a meeting was held, but so far no such meeting has been held.
When asked if the PM would meet with the protesters, Boris Johnson’s spokesman said: I believe the Defense Secretary said he would be happy to meet any Gurkha.
He added that there was “no plan” for Mr Johnson to join a meeting.
About 200,000 Gurkhas were recruited from Nepal and fought in both world wars. They have also served in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Borneo, Cyprus, Falklands, Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan.
Those who served from 1948 to 2007 were members of the Gurkha pension scheme until the then Labor government eliminated the differences between the terms of service of Gurkhas and those of their British counterparts.
Serving Gurkhas, and those who served on or after July 1, 1997, could then choose to be transferred to the armed forces pension scheme.
The change was made after an amendment to the immigration rules in 2007, backdated to July 1997, meaning that more retired Gurkhas were likely to settle in the UK on exit, while the Previous pension scheme had lower rates because it assumed they would return to Nepal. where the cost of living was significantly lower.
Actress Joanna Lumley led a campaign to allow Gurkha settlement rights in Britain in 2019. The actress’ father was a major in the Gurkha Rifles.
She urged the prime minister to meet with the protesters.
She said: Only a deep sense of injustice could drive these brave and respectful souls to this point.
At the heart of this question is the value we place on those who have offered, and sometimes given, the ultimate sacrifice to protect our way of life and keep us safe.
Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday he was happy to meet protesters, but said no government of any color has ever made retrospective pension changes like those demanded by protesters .
He said: I am very happy to meet any Gurkha. My father fought alongside the Gurkhas in Malaysia in the 1950s, he’s a pretty remarkable group of people.
The group of people who are protesting now are groups affected by the change in the Labor government from 1997 to 2003. They were pensioners from 1947, this is a very small group of Gurkha retirees, they had different benefits in their pension plan. in this old scheme.
This ploy said you get it after 15 years whereas a British soldier gets it after 22 years, but there is a difference and they think that difference needs to be made up.
It is not the same as the Gurkhas of today or the Gurkhas after 2003, they receive exactly the same pensions as the British military.
Sources
2/ https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/uk-news/boris-no-plans-protesting-gurkhas-21324769
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]