Indian Modi promises to spend more than $ 1 trillion on infrastructure – once again





By Diksha Madhok, CNN Business Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has renewed his pledge to spend more than $ 1,000 billion on infrastructure to create jobs for hundreds of thousands of young Indians and stimulate the economy. The 100,000 billion rupee ($ 1.35 trillion) plan called “Gati Shakti” meaning the momentum was announced on India’s 75th Independence Day. Modi said on Sunday he would “break down silos” preventing more efficient transportation in Asia’s third-largest economy. “It will reduce commuting time for the common man and the productivity of our industry will also increase,” he said during a speech to the nation in the capital New Delhi. The Indian leader did not specify a timetable for the deployment of the plan, saying only that it would be launched in the “near future”. He added that it would go a “long way” to make “local manufacturers globally competitive” without going into detail. Modi frequently takes advantage of India’s independence anniversary to make ambitious proposals for his the future, including infrastructure spending, one of its main economic development goals. Last year, the chef promised to dedicate a similar amount on infrastructure “to get the people and the economy of our country out of this [coronavirus] pandemic.” “It is often said that in times of crisis, the emphasis must be on infrastructure so that economic activity is [faster] and people find jobs and that has a cascading effect, ”he said in a speech on August 15, 2020. Former opposition congressional finance minister mocked Modi for making similar pledges on infrastructure spending for three consecutive years, without providing any update on past initiatives. “India is thrice blessed. We now have a [300-trillion rupee] plan to be launched in the near future ”, P Chidambaram wrote on Twitter. Creating jobs and stimulating the economy has become criticism for the Indian government after the country fall in recession for the first time in nearly a quarter of a century last year as he grappled with the Covid-19 pandemic. A nationwide lockdown lasting several months imposed severe restrictions on trade and travel. The country had just started to scratch recession earlier this year, when a brutal second wave of the pandemic hit this spring. In his speech on Sunday, Modi also pledged to make India energy independent by 2047. The country spends 12 trillion rupees ($ 161 billion) each year to import energy, he added. “For India’s progress and to build an autonomous India, India’s energy independence is the need of the moment,” he said. Modi added that he wanted India to increase its dependence on natural gas, eventually becoming a “gas-based economy”. He also wants India’s railways to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030. The-CNN-Wire

