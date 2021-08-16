Attorney General Merrick Garland, don’t sue Donald Trump (opinion)





The latest revelations about Trump’s last days in power demonstrate that his behavior was, at the very least, outrageous. He lobbied his acting attorney general, Jeffrey Rosen, to open an investigation into alleged vote-count fraud in Georgia, even though there was no evidence of such wrongdoing. During a call, Trump apparently asked Rosen to “just say the election was corrupt, [and] leave the rest to me. ”Trump is also said to have arranged for the US attorney’s departure to Georgia when he refused to pursue Trump’s false claims. In addition, Trump’s statements at a rally in Washington, DC, January 6 would have led his supporters to storm the Capitol later in the day. For some distinguished lawyers, this evidence provides a roadmap for Merrick Garland, the attorney general, to lead a criminal investigation into the former president

To which I would answer: not so fast. It’s one thing to describe the former president’s behavior as shameful and reprehensible – and I share that view – but quite another to claim that Trump should be criminally prosecuted. Based on the available evidence, there is no basis to prosecute Trump and even little reason to open a criminal investigation.

Federal criminal prosecutions can only take place under specific laws, so it’s worth analyzing some of the laws critics say Trump may have broken.

Insurgency Law.

This law prohibits anyone who “incites, stages, assists or engages in a rebellion or insurgency against the authority of the United States or its laws, or gives them aid or comfort.” In the first place, this law has hardly ever been invoked. The main precedent on the statute comes from a case of 1863! In theory, Trump’s encouragement to the rioters on Capitol Hill on Jan.6 could serve as the basis for this accusation against him. But there are two insurmountable problems. First, Trump’s words were ambiguous. He called for a march to Capitol Hill, but he also discouraged violence. Second, he could argue that he was seeking to uphold the rule of law by getting an accurate tally of election results, not rebelling against the authority of the United States.

Election fraud.

This law prohibits “attempts to deprive or defraud residents of a state of a fair and impartial electoral process, s. . . [the] tabulation of ballots known to the person to be materially false, fictitious or fraudulent. this is called a specific intent crime – the prosecution must prove that “the offender was aware that he or she was doing something illegal”. not to rape it, and prosecutors would be hard pressed to prove otherwise.

Obstruction of justice.

This law makes it an offense to obstruct, influence or corruptly obstruct any official process or attempt to do so. Once again, the problem would be intention – here reflected in the word “corrupt”. In his January 6 speech, Trump encouraged the crowd to walk to Capitol Hill, but he did not explicitly encourage violence. He had the right to protest against the counting of the electoral vote, just like the demonstrators. You could say that Trump encouraged protesters to “obstruct” the electoral count, but he would argue that he was doing so to make the count more accurate, not more corrupt.

Traps Act.

The Hatch Act prohibits federal employees from engaging in partisan political activity. The president himself is explicitly exempt from the restrictions of the Hatch Act, but could be accused of the provision that makes it “unlawful for anyone to intimidate, threaten, order or coerce” a federal employee to “s’ engage in… any political activity. ”

Notwithstanding the Hatch Law, presidents and their staffs have engaged in partisan political activity since the birth of the Republic. And Trump could argue that he was not ordering Rosen to engage in political activity, but rather to enforce the law. Again, this penal provision has rarely been invoked, and it seems unfair to raise it as part of Trump’s dealings with his acting attorney general.

Conspiracy to defraud the United States.

This general provision, much appreciated by prosecutors, criminalizes “conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States or to defraud the United States.” The first part of this law faces the same problem as the specific laws mentioned above – that it is difficult to prove an underlying crime. But what about a conspiracy “to defraud the United States”, which does not require proof of a predicate offense? According to the policy of the Department of Justice, the government will only bring such a charge if the defendant “made statements which he knew to be false, fraudulent or misleading to a government agency, which disrupted the agency’s functions. or government “.

Arguably, Trump’s statements to Rosen might fit this description, but again, Trump could claim that he was not lying to Rosen, simply asking him to say what Trump believed to be true.

In addition to these technical legal obstacles to any prosecution of the former resident, there is also a more important point. During his presidency, Trump violated many unwritten standards that governed the conduct of presidents. One of those most significant transgressions was his refusal to admit defeat when he lost his candidacy for re-election. But there are other government standards as well, and one of them is to avoid prosecution – and persecution – of former presidents.

A hallmark of modern despotism is the legal pursuit of former rulers by current office holders, and the United States has wisely avoided this cycle throughout its history. Certainly, this practice has its limits, and the pervasive and obvious criminality committed by a president should be pursued regardless of this tradition. But if there is a close call, detention is the best solution.

Investigations of presidential misdeeds, by Congress and others, are wise and even necessary. But true lawsuits are not, and Donald Trump should be the beneficiary of this tradition, although he surely would not offer such grace to others himself.

