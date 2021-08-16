Turks rally around Olympic volleyball star attacked for sexuality

Homophobia has become a rallying point for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoganas, but also for fellow Hungarian populists Viktor Orban and Poles Andrzej Duda, who also draw on polarizing issues to garner support. However, in a stunning rebuke of Turkish strongman’s anti-gay rhetoric, Turks from all walks of life came to the defense of Turkish Olympic volleyball star Ebrar Karakurt when she was abused online after she posted intimate photos of herself with a woman on Instagram.

Karakurt, a member of the Sultans of the Net volleyball team, helped the Turkish national volleyball team reach the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Olympics. With her hot pink haircut and exuberant displays, Karakurt cut a colorful figure on the court and was widely praised for her prowess, winning two silver medals in previous international tournaments.

The 21-year-old attacker did not comment on the assailant or his sexual orientation, but deleted from her account the photographs that triggered the attacks.

His teammates showed no such restraint, tweeting messages of solidarity with Karakurt.

Naz Aydemir Akyol tweeted that Karakurt was focused on volleyball and his personal life was not about me, yours, or anyone else. The tweet received over 89,000 likes.

Always be yourself, because the Ebrar we know is very special [and] is very beautiful, sounded Hande Baladin, another national team player.

The Turkish National Volleyball Federation entered the fray today alongside Karakurt.

Ebrar Karakurtis among the most important and promising players [in] Turkish volleyball, said spokesman Kurtaran Mumcu. Everyone’s personal life is all about him, he added.

Erdogan is known for his hishomophobic bursts and does not hide his disapproval of lesbians. Let’s not dwell on what shmezbian lesbians are saying. Let us be attentive to our mothers. The mother is the mainstay of the family, he said in February, at the height of mass protests against his appointment of a despised rector at Bogazici University in Istanbul. Melih Bulus’ first order of business was to ban the LGBT club from the university.

The Turkish Interior Minister called homosexuals perverts and Gay Pride marches have been banned since 2016. Turkey’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention on Combating Violence against Women, a document defended by Erdogan in the reformist era, was justified by the fact that he encouraged homosexuality. Anti-gay messages are also disseminated by the powerful Directorate of Religious Affairs of the state. Its president, Ali Erbas, claimed in a sermon last year that homosexuality brings disease in its wake and causes generational decay and decomposition. “

Yildiz Tar, media and communications program coordinator for Kaos GL, Turkey’s oldest LGBT + advocacy group, said she was not surprised by the ocean of support for Karakurt. We have made tremendous progress. Turkish society is much more accepting of the LGBT + community, but the government has fallen behind society and persists in anachronistic and homophobic policies, Tar told Al-Monitor.

Today, our association is able to organize events in the most conservative backwaters without suffering any backwaters. People no longer ask what is LGBT but rather how can we be of service? said Tar. This is largely due to the persistence of the LGBT + community, which is present everywhere, and is neither organized from a single center nor confined to one particular location, Tar added.

The Sultans of the Net are no strangers to controversy. A popular theologian with orthodox views expressed his disapproval of their dress last month, triggering a barrage of reactions both for and against him. Daughter of Islam! You are the sultan of faith, chastity, morality and modesty not of sports grounds,Ihsan Senocaktweeted to its over 940,000 subscribers. You are the child of mothers who are ashamed to expose their noses. “

The prudishness of governments apparently knows no bounds. Turkish social media influencer Merve Taskin faces charges of obscenity for posting photos of sexual artifacts such as penis-shaped pasta. bought in a sex museum in the Netherlands last year. She is due to appear in court on October 26 for violating Article 226 of the Turkish Criminal Code, which states that it is a criminal offense to post material found to be offensive on the Internet. If convicted, Taskin faces up to three years in prison.