Former Rep. Paul Mitchell, who quit GOP against Trump, dies at 64

The former Republican House leadership and former businessman was known as a colorful and gregarious figure in Congress, although his former colleagues have distanced himself from him because of his renunciation and increased criticism of the efforts of the GOP to cast doubt on Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

Those same remarks, however, won him praise from the other wing of the party, which condemned Trump as a danger to the Republican Party.

Former Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Va.), A close friend of Mitchells and another critic of Trump, told POLITICO in a phone interview that Mitchell had isolated himself from many people who had been friends with him after leaving the GOP, but he remembered the Michigander as a true friend.

He’s been a friend through thick and thin, and his own courage in trying to confront some of the things in the party that had gone wrong… I think that just shows what kind of public servant he was, Riggleman said.

Mitchell announced his retirement from Congress in July 2019 and disaffiliated from the Republican Party in December of last year.

I have stated publicly on several occasions that when entering the political arena a person must be prepared to accept winning and losing with grace and maturity, he said in a letter to the Republican leadership of the House on its decision. Mitchell said he feared the long-term damage to our democracy from rallies to promote allegations of voter fraud.

Mitchell stepped down as leader before his retirement, appointing Representative Lloyd Smucker (R-Pa.) To take his place as Chairman Second Class after announcing his departure plans.

As Mitchell’s criticism of Trump grew as he neared retirement, his public condemnations mounted and began to include many of his former colleagues after he left office. He often tweeted denunciations of Trump’s baseless fraud allegations and harshly condemned the rhetoric of Republican lawmakers.

His family’s statement said they wanted others to respect their privacy at this time and that they would not be holding a public funeral. He is survived by his wife, six children and six grandchildren.

Mitchell’s former colleagues on both sides of the aisle shared their condolences.

Representative Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) Said Mitchell was one of his first friends in Congress, calling him an incredibly decent and compassionate person. And Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), Who heads the House Republicans’ campaign arm, praised him as a good friend and a great leader.

Representative Fred Upton (R-Mich.), The dean of the Michigan congressional delegation, said Mitchell was a soldier to the end who was always ready to fight on principle and was never afraid of the Politics.

Olivia Beavers contributed to this report.

