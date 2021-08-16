Prime Minister Modi, Union ministers and political party leaders wish Arvind Kejriwal’s birthday | India News





New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who turned 53 on Monday, received greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, his counterparts in other states, diplomats and leaders of various parties policies. Kejriwal, born August 16, 1968 in Siwani Village in Bhiwani, Haryana, took to Twitter and thanked people for their greetings. “I wish Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal a birthday. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life,” Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal tweeted: “Greetings to the Honorable Chief Minister, Delhi @ArvindKejriwal ji on his birthday. I pray for his good health and long life! The first to greet Kejriwal on his birthday included MP Stalin and Himanta Biswa Sarma, chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Assam respectively. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also wished Kejriwal his birthday. “I wish @ArvindKejriwal ji a very happy birthday! I pray for your good health and well being, always,” Banerjee tweeted. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, CM of Jharkhand Hemant Soren and Deputy CM of Nagaland Yanthungo Patton also wished the CM of Delhi his birthday. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari prayed in a tweet for the good health and long life of AAP supremo. “Warmest birthday congratulations to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. I pray to the god for your health and long life,” Gadkari tweeted. Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O ‘Farrell also took to Twitter and said: “Best wishes on your birthday #Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal ji. I wish you a happy and healthy New Year.” BJP MP and former party leader Manoj Tiwari and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule were also among those who wished Kejriwal his birthday. Former Delhi BJP President Vijendar Gupta also wished Kejriwal his birthday. “Many congratulations and best wishes to Delhi Chief Minister and my Delhi Assembly colleague Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday. Pray to the god for your health and long life,” Gupta tweeted. Delhi’s chief minister, in a tweet, also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayi on Monday on his death anniversary. Live

