Editorial: To tackle climate change, institutional mechanisms need to be streamlined

On July 30, a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee called for comprehensive and well-organized measures to achieve peak carbon dioxide emissions and carbon neutrality, and for formulation, as soon as possible. as possible, of an action plan to ensure that China’s carbon dioxide emissions peak before 2030. Specifically, the meeting proposed that efforts be made to develop China-wide plans and correct a trend towards reducing campaign-type carbon emissions by establishing innovative mechanisms that break with tradition, resolutely curbing the anarchic development of projects responsible for high levels of pollution and energy consumption. A few days ago, the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released the first part of its sixth assessment report, entitled Climate Change 2021: The Basis of Physical Science, believing that without rapid and large-scale reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, limiting warming to 1.5 C or even 2 C in the 21st century would be impossible. The great concern this has triggered both in China and in the international community indicates that climate change has been recognized as a serious global challenge. China must find a reasonable path to deal with climate change. China is even more in need of streamlined institutional mechanisms that make reducing carbon emissions the conscious choice of all organizations, industries and even the public.

As the world’s largest producer of carbon emissions, China’s emission reductions will have a global impact. In September 2020, President Xi Jinping announced China’s commitment to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060 at the United Nations General Assembly. Since then, China has stepped up the formulation of a timetable and roadmap for these two goals. Events indicate that while the way forward to achieve a reduction in carbon emissions is being explored, the rationalization of institutional mechanisms remains incomplete.

The central government was right to propose a way of setting up innovative mechanisms and breaking with traditions. This route is considered to be reliable, practicable and able to avoid the problems associated with reducing countryside-type carbon emissions and electricity shortages. The pressing need to reduce carbon emissions demands orderly action that breaks with conventional practices while putting in place innovative mechanisms. Without the latter, even breaking with conventional practices, a rebound in carbon emissions, and even economic and social shocks, could easily occur. Campaign-style carbon reduction will certainly lead to a rebound in projects, in turn causing high pollution and energy consumption. But if the Chinese provinces most dependent on fossil fuel consumption impose overly drastic transformation measures, the short-term economic and social costs would be enormous. This creates a difficult challenge.

Reducing carbon emissions also needs strong institutional mechanisms to act as collateral. It is therefore these institutional mechanisms that will determine whether the path can be effective. It is widely recognized that China relies heavily on top-down administrative power to drive the reduction of carbon emissions in industries, businesses, etc. The layer-by-layer supervision and indicator decomposition method adopted by China’s current governance system appears to be effective, but still has the potential to cause many side effects. It lacks precision and tends to stray as an authoritative requirement for reducing carbon emissions. Mandatory emission reductions are often uniform and difficult to maintain. Since the central government advanced the two carbon targets last year, some regions have taken sweeping approaches, shutting down high-carbon projects and reducing excess coal-fired power generation capacity. And some companies have made hasty investments in green and low-carbon areas, such as hydrogen energy. If we do not rationalize the relevant institutional mechanisms, the basis for such extreme behavior will remain.

Streamlining institutional mechanisms for reducing carbon emissions will be an extremely complicated task, the most effective solution of which will be through the setting of appropriate prices for energy-related products and services. This basic experience has been gained during China’s economic and social development over the past 40 years of reform and opening-up. An inaccurate or insensitive price stick would certainly affect the implementation of carbon reduction strategies. China can and should use market mechanisms, such as prices, to guide market actors in a rapid, orderly and conscientious reduction of carbon emissions, to ensure the survival of the fittest among the companies and an allocation optimal resources. In this regard, electricity prices are particularly important. The power generation industry is China’s biggest source of carbon emissions, but the establishment of electricity markets is lagging behind, leading to problems such as excessively high coal prices. high relative to electricity prices and delayed development of renewable energies. We must therefore further deepen the reform of the power system, promote greater openness of the power generation sector, correct distorted price signals and establish a reasonable transmission mechanism. These efforts will allow the spot market prices of electricity to be transmitted to the user side in the form of hourly tariffs, guiding users in moving the peak load and promoting the implementation. progressive development of a new electrical system dominated by energy.

Carbon emissions and pollution create externalities. Some people view these externalities as a typical manifestation of market failure, mistakenly concluding that market economies are inherently ill-equipped to deal with climate change. In fact, while such externalities require government oversight, markets can play a decisive role in the allocation of resources, including the production and consumption associated with carbon emissions. And modern market economies are developing tools to internalize these externalities, such as carbon markets. Although domestic and foreign attempts have yet to produce remarkable results, they are on the right track.

Technological innovation will be the fundamental solution allowing green and low-carbon development, inseparable from the guarantees provided by institutional mechanisms. At present, the electric vehicle industry is booming, with a variety of new energies, energy storage and other technologies offering excellent prospects for investment and development. However, to achieve further development, the incentive and guiding role of market mechanisms, such as prices, must be fully exploited; otherwise, breakthroughs in key technologies such as carbon capture, batteries and the use of hydrogen energy may not be possible.

To tackle climate change, public awareness of the climate, leading to behavioral changes, must also be strengthened. Most scientists accept the causal relationship between climate change and human activity dating back to the Industrial Revolution, but some have doubts and even call climate change a conspiracy theory. Either way, we only have one planet Earth, and reducing carbon emissions can only promote its sustainable development. In many European countries, environmental awareness has already deepened, with reducing carbon emissions becoming a conscious choice in people’s daily lives. Other countries should learn from this.

The recent frequency of extreme weather events, while its relationship to climate change remains controversial, provides at least a constant warning of the great importance of the environment. And climate change is one of the few areas where major, otherwise disagreeing countries are ready to cooperate, with major economies scrambling to cut emissions for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference to be held. in Glasgow, UK in November. Thus, streamlining relevant institutional mechanisms, especially those for setting appropriate prices, can provide both a cornerstone for global best practices and a point of consensus around which multiple parties can engage in dialogue.

