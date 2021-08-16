Biden Wrong About Trump’s Tax Cuts, Spending, Debt





While pushing his fiscal economic agenda, President BidenJoe BidenInternational community calls for ‘safe and orderly departure’ of foreign nationals and Afghans Taliban take power as Washington debates what went wrong fiscal responsibility, saying: This will be nothing like my predecessor, whose tax cuts and other unpaid spending added nearly $ 8 trillion in four years to the $ 8 trillion national debt.

First, let’s be clear: in just eight years, the Obama-Biden administration has overseen the increase in the outstanding federal debt from $ 10.7 trillion (73.2% of GDP) to nearly 20 Trillion dollars (105.3% of GDP), a rate of more than 4%. of GDP per year in annual deficits. The increase in their debt was almost equal to all the federal debt accumulated in the entire history of our country leading up to their administration.

Three years after Donald Trump’s debut Due to the stronger economic growth America was achieving then, debt as a percentage of GDP was only growing by 0.5% per year.

In 2020, the federal debt increased by $ 4.5 trillion. Most of that deficit comes from significant federal assistance provided to support the economy during the pandemic-related recession, the most severe economic shock suffered by our country in nearly a century. Would Biden have spent less?

According to a recent report by the National Bureau of Economic Research, the pandemic recession also ended up being the shortest recession on record due to the rapid implementation of the bipartisan Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act ( CARES), led by the Treasury. Department. It’s strange to hear Biden criticize deficit spending under the Trump administration, which supported our economy during a quarter when GDP fell 31.2% on an annualized basis.

Where was Bidens’ debt concern in March when Democrats in Congress passed, on an all-partisan basis, the US $ 1.9 trillion bailout law? This program, which is helping to slow job growth and increase inflation, was financed entirely by debt and was adopted 10 months after the recession officially ended.

Where Is That Same Debt Concern As Bidens ‘Socialist Partner, Senator Bernie Sanders’ Bet To Lock Youth Votes For Democrats Schumer Gets Big Wins But Headaches Loom Briahna Joy Gray: Progressives Should celebrate the passage of the budget, stay focused on the fight PLUS (i -Vt.), chairman of the Senate budget committee, writes a budget that increases federal spending by $ 3.5 trillion over the next 10 years, paid almost entirely with accounting tips?

Instead, Bidens’ recent remark was yet another dishonest blow to the idea that tax cuts create economic growth. He has to repeat it to support the left-wing extremist agenda of greater central planning, massive tax hikes, sweeping wealth redistribution and ever-growing government dependency.

By comparison, the Trump administration’s policy was based on economic freedom by sidelining government, freeing up the private sector, and investing in American ingenuity for the benefit of all Americans.

History shows that lowering marginal rates and creating investment incentives lead to growth that translates into higher tax revenues. A lower rate on a much larger activity basis can generate more income than high rates on a lesser activity. Before the pandemic, America was starting to see such results thanks to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) of 2017.

In the five months of fiscal 2020 just before the pandemic shutdowns, corporate tax revenues reached $ 73.9 billion, compared to $ 59.2 billion in the equivalent five months of fiscal 2019, or an increase of 24.8%. Likewise, personal tax revenues increased by 7.1%.

Many jobs had returned to the American shores and workers had re-entered the workforce. The unemployment rate is at its lowest level in 50 years and more than half a million manufacturing jobs have been created. These actions helped generate the longest economic expansion on record, which came to a halt only because of the pandemic. With more Americans working and more businesses paying taxes in the United States, personal and corporate tax revenues were growing at a rate well above inflation. The TCJA generated higher revenues than the static models estimating its fiscal impact had predicted.

The positive social impact of this has been amazing. With more Americans working, the 2019 poverty level for black and Hispanic Americans fell to its lowest rate on record at the time. Poverty reductions have translated into fewer Americans dependent on food stamps, unemployment assistance, and other welfare programs that increase federal spending.

This contrasts with the Biden administrations’ own forecast of the economic impact of its budget. With the economic consequences of the pandemic behind us, they predict that full implementation of their budget will result in real GDP growth of just 1.8% to 2% per year. They ignore that a growing economy generates the kind of shared prosperity and record high levels of poverty Americans enjoyed during the Trump years.

The choice facing the American people is clear: Bidens’ greater reliance on government accompanied by slow growth, tax increases, and inflation that drives down real wages and transmits massive debt to our children, or greater autonomy with economic freedom resulting in stronger economic growth and real income gains for all Americans, which we have known under Trump.

Biden and the Democrats have claimed for decades to stand up for working families, but their policies of government expansion that further centralize our economy, raise taxes, put us even more in debt, and take away economic freedom will mostly hurt hard-working Americans. .

The fact that Biden nonetheless advocates socialism under the banner of fiscal responsibility takes dishonest cynicism to a whole new level.

Michael Faulkender was Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy from 2019-2021 and is currently Professor of Finance at the University of Maryland.

Monica Crowley served as Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Public Affairs from 2019 to 2021. Follow her on Twitter @MonicaCrowley.

