Politics
Boris Johnson he really marked the silence from 11am to 11:14 am?
Twitter users were unimpressed when the Prime Minister posted a photo of himself marking his Monday silence at 11:00 am as his watch clearly indicated it was 11:14 am, but how accurate were those reviews?
Boris Johnson released the images in tribute to the five victims of the devastating Plymouth shooting last week on Monday.
One Twitter user commented: They cared enough about going back in time on the fireplace but forgot her wristwatch.
Another account criticized the claim that the Prime Minister honored the 11 a.m. silence and compared the two different times on the fireplace clock and on the Johnson watch. They asked in their caption: are you sure?
Others wondered why the photo took so long to upload to social media as it appeared online at 12:37 p.m. ET.
One account noted: Took an hour and 36 minutes to write this tweet and upload this photo? Or maybe, given the different times on the clock and watch, it was a late, hastily assembled piece of gestural politics?
Another account called the photograph embarrassing.
Journalist Chris Stokel-Walker also weighed in on the debate and tweeted: Absolutely unbelievable scenes as Boris Johnson’s watch reveals it was not actually taken at 11 a.m. despite the clock back- plan.
However, he then tweeted in defense of the photography after apparently hearing more about the origins of the photographs.
He deleted his original tweet and added: For more transparency: delete the tweet captured below before it was picked up by conspirators after learning that EXIF data shows the watch to be fake, the clock is correct.
EXIF data stands for the exchangeable image file format and refers to the precise data about the origins of images stored in the camera when a photo is taken.
A Downing Street official also claimed that it was actually the watch that ran 14 minutes faster and the image was taken at 11 a.m.
Johnson also acknowledged last week’s horrific incident, tweeting: My thoughts are with the friends and family of those who lost their lives and all those affected by the tragic incident in Plymouth last night. I thank the emergency services for their response.
The Prime Minister was not alone in honoring the horrific Plymouth shooting, the worst seen in the UK in a decade.
About 200 people gathered outside Plymouth city center at 11 a.m. on Monday to mourn the lives lost.
Jake Davison, 22, shot dead his mother Maxine Davison, 51, in Biddick Drive, before shooting Sophie Martyn, 3, and her father Lee Martyn, 43, in the street.
Davison then killed Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66.
Davison held a firearms license, raising serious questions about the government’s current gun laws and prompting many calls for change.
The government has confirmed that it is preparing legislative guidelines to help promote high standards of decision-making in firearms license applications.
The Home Office wants future gun apps to cover individuals’ social media as well.
Davisons’ YouTube channel and Facebook account showed he portrayed himself as the terminator and held misogynistic views.
All police forces in England and Wales have been asked to review their current processes and assess existing licenses.
This article originally appeared on The HuffPost UK and has been updated.
Related …
Sources
2/ http://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/only-time-tell-did-boris-172116764.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]