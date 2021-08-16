Boris Johnson he really marked the silence from 11am to 11:14 am?

Boris Johnson marking the 11am silence for the victims of the Plymouth shooting. (Photo: Twitter @ 10DowningStreet)

Twitter users were unimpressed when the Prime Minister posted a photo of himself marking his Monday silence at 11:00 am as his watch clearly indicated it was 11:14 am, but how accurate were those reviews?

Boris Johnson released the images in tribute to the five victims of the devastating Plymouth shooting last week on Monday.

One Twitter user commented: They cared enough about going back in time on the fireplace but forgot her wristwatch.

Another account criticized the claim that the Prime Minister honored the 11 a.m. silence and compared the two different times on the fireplace clock and on the Johnson watch. They asked in their caption: are you sure?

Others wondered why the photo took so long to upload to social media as it appeared online at 12:37 p.m. ET.

One account noted: Took an hour and 36 minutes to write this tweet and upload this photo? Or maybe, given the different times on the clock and watch, it was a late, hastily assembled piece of gestural politics?

Another account called the photograph embarrassing.

Journalist Chris Stokel-Walker also weighed in on the debate and tweeted: Absolutely unbelievable scenes as Boris Johnson’s watch reveals it was not actually taken at 11 a.m. despite the clock back- plan.

However, he then tweeted in defense of the photography after apparently hearing more about the origins of the photographs.

He deleted his original tweet and added: For more transparency: delete the tweet captured below before it was picked up by conspirators after learning that EXIF ​​data shows the watch to be fake, the clock is correct.

EXIF data stands for the exchangeable image file format and refers to the precise data about the origins of images stored in the camera when a photo is taken.

A Downing Street official also claimed that it was actually the watch that ran 14 minutes faster and the image was taken at 11 a.m.

Johnson also acknowledged last week’s horrific incident, tweeting: My thoughts are with the friends and family of those who lost their lives and all those affected by the tragic incident in Plymouth last night. I thank the emergency services for their response.

The story continues

The Prime Minister was not alone in honoring the horrific Plymouth shooting, the worst seen in the UK in a decade.

About 200 people gathered outside Plymouth city center at 11 a.m. on Monday to mourn the lives lost.

Members of the plaza bloom at the entrance to Biddick Drive, where Davison began his killing spree last week (Photo: William Dax via Getty Images)

Jake Davison, 22, shot dead his mother Maxine Davison, 51, in Biddick Drive, before shooting Sophie Martyn, 3, and her father Lee Martyn, 43, in the street.

Davison then killed Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66.

Davison held a firearms license, raising serious questions about the government’s current gun laws and prompting many calls for change.

The government has confirmed that it is preparing legislative guidelines to help promote high standards of decision-making in firearms license applications.

The Home Office wants future gun apps to cover individuals’ social media as well.

Davisons’ YouTube channel and Facebook account showed he portrayed himself as the terminator and held misogynistic views.

All police forces in England and Wales have been asked to review their current processes and assess existing licenses.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost UK and has been updated.

