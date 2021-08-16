One week later, investors remain unfazed by DeFis’ biggest crypto hack





As the massive computer theft continues, the Poly Network hack last week was about as benign as it gets, even though the thieves stole over $ 600 million in cryptocurrency.

As Reuters reported on Monday, days after the heist, the DeFi platform, for decentralized finance, said the white hat hacker (s) returned almost all of the money they stole.

Meanwhile, crypto investors seem to have ignored the news, as evidenced by the fact that over the weekend the price of Bitcoin hit its highest level in three months, CNBC reported, while the market Global crypto rose above $ 2 trillion for the first time. time since mid-May.

Last Tuesday’s Poly network breach represented the biggest DeFi hack in history, according to the Blockworks website. Hackers broke into Poly Network on DeFi Polygon, Ethereum, and Binance Smart Chain exchanges. Poly Network is a cross-chain protocol. As Blockworks noted, a cross-chain protocol acts as a bridge by connecting different blockchains and allowing transfers between protocols.

Although the hack grabbed the headlines, as it did during a period that saw the crypto market decline amid heightened regulatory oversight, some market watchers have played down its impact on markets. investors. In fact, it could even serve as a red flag.

Those who have devoted themselves to the crypto landscape for some time are very oblivious to these exploits, Imran Khan, head of the DeFi Alliance, told Blockworks. Were still very early days, and these economic hacks are basically ways to improve the overall ecosystem over a long period of time.

Daniel Matuszewski, co-founder of CMS Holdings, took a more cautious approach, telling Blockworks that while he doesn’t think anyone cares about piracy, it’s not good and it’s obviously going to cause people to be more careful. But here’s the reality, it’s a pretty risky section of a risky chunk of our industry. It is an inter-chain product. These are the riskiest places.

And as Reuters noted, the Poly Network heist highlighted just how vulnerable DeFi sites are to crime, primarily because hackers can exploit bugs in the open source code used by the sites.

