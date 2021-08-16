Nitish Kumar: Awaiting appointment of Prime Minister Modi to discuss caste-based census: Nitish Kumar | India News





PATNA: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said on Monday that he was awaiting an appointment to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the issue of the caste census in the country.

Nitish wrote a letter on August 3 to Prime Minister Modi requesting his appointment to have a meeting with a delegation of Bihar political parties to discuss the demand for a caste-based census across the country.

I had sent my letter to the Prime Minister on August 3. This letter was received at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on August 4. The PMO sent us a letter on August 13, acknowledging receipt of my letter. Now, when the PMO declares that he has received my letter, the respectable Pradhanmantri Ji will make an appointment when he deems it appropriate. When he (PM) gives an appointment, I will meet him. As long as this issue (of appointment) is not resolved, I will not say anything new on the issue of the census of castes. I’m waiting for his date (PM), Nitish said while responding to a question from the media.

Some people say that the state government itself should conduct a caste census. But for now, we want the Center to make the decision to hold a caste census across the country, he said, responding to a question posed to him.

Until we have a meeting with the Prime Minister and something comes out in front of us during the interview, after that we (all political parties in Bihar) will sit down together to discuss the matter. How can you announce in one day that a full caste census will be held in the state? Nitish asked.

Earlier I said that a state has carried out a caste census. If we have to do a caste census ourselves, we will discuss it with all the political parties. When we make a decision, it will be unanimous with everyone’s consent. But is that another matter. Right now, we want the Center to organize a caste census, said Bihar CM.

Nitish and his JD (U) party have advocated strongly for a caste-based census since the Center informed parliament that the caste-based population count would only be organized for scheduled castes and tribes.

Bihar CM believes that a caste-based census will contribute to better formulation and implementation of programs aimed at the well-being of different social groups.

The Bihar assembly unanimously adopted a resolution on February 18, 2019 and again on February 27, 2020, requesting a count of the population by caste during the next census.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/awaiting-appointment-from-pm-modi-to-discuss-caste-based-census-nitish-kumar/articleshow/85375497.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos