Taliban spokespersons use Twitter to deliver updates on Afghanistan as Trump remains banned





Twitter allowed the Taliban to spread the news of their takeover of Afghanistan even as former President Donald Trump is kept off the platform.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, whose Twitter account has gathered some 287,000 followers, provides regular updates on the Taliban’s seizure of the country. He uses social media to claim that the overthrow was largely peaceful despite reports to the contrary.

A Monday tweet from Mujahid, who could be a pseudonym, showed a video of Afghans in Kabul and was accompanied by a caption noting that Taliban militants were deployed to various parts of the city.

The general public is happy with the arrival of the Mujahedin and satisfied with the security, Mujahedin said.

BIDEN REMAINS SILENT AS THE AFGHANISTAN CRISIS INTENSIFIES

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump has been permanently suspended from the platform after the January 6 riot and has not been allowed to tweet for months.

The ban prevents Trump from interacting with his supporters during the botched US pullout, even though some prominent figures have used the platform to engage the situation. For example, GOP Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas posted an email and phone number urging Americans stranded in Kabul to call his office to help them escape.

Mujahid is not the only activist on the site either. Qari Yousef Ahmadi is another spokesperson for the Taliban who regularly tweets updates in Pashto to its 60,000 subscribers. His most recent post claimed that Kandahars Airport, which housed thousands of [Afghan] soldiers, came under full Taliban control on Monday.

(Twitter screenshot / @ suhailshaheen1)

Suhail Shaheen, spokesperson for the Taliban office in Qatar, has repeatedly asserted in English on Twitter that foreign diplomats and embassy workers in Kabul will remain safe during the Taliban invasion, even if the countries strive to drive their citizens out of the crumbling land.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

When contacted, a Twitter spokesperson said the company “proactively removes content that violates our policies,” but did not specifically speak to Taliban spokespersons or the former President.

The story continues

The Washington Examiner contacted Trump for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Taliban, Afghanistan, Twitter, Social media, Donald Trump, Censorship, Defense, National security

Original author: Zachary Halaschak

Place of origin: Taliban spokespersons use Twitter to disseminate updates on Afghanistan as Trump remains banned

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/taliban-spokesmen-twitter-broadcast-updates-161400590.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos