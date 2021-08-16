Turkish Defense Minister inspects reinforced border with Iran amid influx of Afghan refugees





Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar visited his country’s border with Iran amid an influx of refugees from Afghanistan.

The already significant military and police presence on the Turkish-Iranian border has been strengthened [Getty]

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar inspected his country’s border with Iran over the weekend as his country braces for an even larger influx of refugees fleeing Afghanistan after the capture of Kabul by the Taliban. Akar visited the region with military commanders on Saturday, the Turkish Defense Ministry noted. Turkey is building a wall along its border with Iran. Will be Recount Turkish media T24 that the construction of the wall is almost complete. The already large military and police presence in the region has been strengthened, Akar said. The Taliban seized Kabul, the Afghan capital, on Sunday after ravaging the rest of the country. Although the die-hard Islamist group has pledged peace, videos show panicked Afghans at Kabul airport desperately trying to leave the country on Sunday. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that his country was working with Pakistan to prevent a new influx of Afghan refugees. Afghan refugees traveling by land usually move through neighboring Iran, the west, to Turkey, where most try to make their way to Europe. Iran said on Sunday it had set up camps near the border with Afghanistan in anticipation of the influx of refugees. The road through Turkey from Iran is dangerous. Last summer, a migrant boat carrying Iranians, Afghans and Pakistanis on Lake Van capsized, leaving 29 Afghans among the dead. Last month, 133 migrants, the vast majority Afghans, were stopped in Turkey near the border with Iran. Turkey is already hosting more than four million refugees, mostly from Syria. Anti-refugee sentiment appears to be on the rise in Turkey. Turkish mobs attacked Syrian and Afghan refugees in Ankara earlier this month after allegedly stabbing a Turkish teenager by a Syrian refugee. Last month, a Turkish opposition MP said he would return Syrian refugees if he came to power.

