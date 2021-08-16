Universities face a future of disruption





At the Australian Financial Review’s higher education summit on Monday, Federal Education Minister Alan Tudge suggested the financial shock to universities from the pandemic had been overestimated. Amid continuing tensions between universities and the Morrison government over the failure to give JobKeeper to higher education providers, Mr Tudge told the summit that 25 of the country’s 43 universities ran surpluses in 2020-2021. , despite the loss of income of international students due to the closure of international borders. In response, Universities Australia CEO Catriona Jackson said universities have had to make significant and forced savings to survive, and the 35% drop in international student enrollments will have continued financial consequences. The scale and sustainability depend on when Australia reopens its doors to the world and international students can return, said Duncan Maskell, vice-chancellor of the University of Melbourne. President Xi Jinping could also choose to disconnect Chinese students who enroll abroad, according to Canadian higher education expert Alex Usher. Federal Education Minister Alan Tudge has suggested that the financial effect of the pandemic on universities has been overestimated. The pandemic, said Vicki Thomson, CEO of the Group of Eight, has exposed a distorted funding model: It has never been sustainable for universities to rely on increasing numbers of international students to offset relative declines in public funding for national students. However, Baroness Alison Wolf, who works for Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street, told the summit that the traditional model of post-school university or vocational education was no longer suited to its purpose and that a flexible right to l lifelong learning was planned in the UK. enable skills upgrading and retraining throughout working life, as required by a modern and dynamic economy. This suggests that well beyond debates about strengthening the business models of universities affected by the pandemic in the short term, the longer term future of higher education could involve much greater disruption.

