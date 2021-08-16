Letter: Understanding Trump’s Call – Anchorage Daily News





Growing up in the Biblical Belt of the Appalachians, I thought I somehow understood the appeal of Trumpism. Donald Trumps’ rallies were similar to NASCAR entertainment, but not exactly. The car wreck chaos was there, but none of the winners really won. I couldn’t quite comprehend the intensity of the crowd, the clothes, the hats, the flags etc. After chatting for the past five years with my friends and family who supported Trump, I had practically given up hope of hearing the call. from someone like Trump.

I think I finally found an answer to this stupid game of my childhood. Every summer we had two big circus-type tents that came to our small town. One was a mobile ice rink built under the tent. You can rent skates each evening and skate in a circle with other children to music. The other big tent event was always a church revival. A traveling preacher would come to town for a week or two, preaching the gospel and usually raising the religious fervor of a crowd already convinced of Christianity. Lots of people come every night, if the preacher was a good speaker. They wanted their beliefs to be reconfirmed by the preacher, the other devotees, the songs and generally the excitement of the crowd. The preacher was not making new converts in a biblical belt full of Christians, he was confirming their already strong beliefs.

I think Trump is like that preacher of yesteryear. He tells his enthusiastic crowd that he’s okay with believing what they already firmly believed. He reinforces the belief that many of his crowd woes are caused by others i.e. immigrants have taken their factory jobs or are bringing crime and disease. They already believed that the big government steals their wages and gives that money to those who are too lazy to work. The coal work has been taken by the ecologists. The big bankers stole them when they were tricked into taking out mortgages they couldn’t afford, losing their homes.

The gospel according to Saint Donald preaches alone can fix things. For true believers, it is not about politics, but about religious type beliefs. To admit that this Trumpian gospel is based on lies would be to deny one’s own religion. This leads us to two truths. First, those true believers in the Trump gospel will not be converted by reason. Second, those who discovered the preachers’ lies and no longer follow Trump’s gospel will be labeled as heretics and purged i.e. Rep. Liz Cheney, Senator Lisa Murkowski, etc.

