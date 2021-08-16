President of the Comoros presents his Independence Day greetings to Prime Minister Modi and the Indian people









ANI |

Updated: Aug 16, 2021 11:59 PM IS

Moroni [Comoros], August 16 (ANI): Comorian President Azali Assoumani greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of the country on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day.

“Your Excellency, Prime Minister, the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the independence of your country gives me the opportunity to send you my warmest congratulations as well as my most sincere wishes for happiness and health. I also wish your honorable family the best of luck. and the progress and prosperity of your great and beautiful country, ”Assoumani said.

The Minister of Defense and Chief of Staff of the Comoros Youssoufa Mohamed Ali also wished India on the occasion of the 75th independence day. “I extend my warmest congratulations to the Prime Minister @narendramodi and the friendly Indian people on the occasion of their 75th anniversary of independence. I offer my best wishes for the well-being and success of the Republic of India, “Ali wrote in a tweet.

“The Comoros and the Republic of India have historical ties. I am convinced that the relations of cooperation and friendship between the two brotherly countries will be further consolidated for the mutual benefit of the two peoples. Happy Independence Day” , he added.

India celebrated its 75th anniversary of independence on Sunday.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu visited the Comoros in October 2019 during a state visit and several memoranda of understanding have been signed between the two countries.

India has also provided assistance to Comoros to help fight COVID-19. (ANI)

