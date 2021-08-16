Imran Khan approves takeover of Afghanistan





ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday approved the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, saying the insurgent group had broken the chains of slavery. Referring to developments in Afghanistan, Khan said that a subjugated mind can never do great things. Only original thoughts, not copies, thrive in the world, he said, while slamming the adoption of clothing from different cultures. When you embrace someone’s culture, you believe it is superior and you end up becoming its slave. Khan later chaired a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), Pakistan’s highest civil-military body for decisions on security and foreign affairs, which was convened to deliberate on the emerging situation in Afghanistan. The civil-military leadership discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan and their possible impact on Pakistan and the region and endorsed US President Joe Bidens’ decision to withdraw troops from the neighboring country. The NSC noted that Pakistan remains committed to an inclusive political settlement in the war-torn country as a way forward to represent all Afghan ethnic groups. It was agreed that Pakistan would continue to work with the international community and all Afghan stakeholders to facilitate an inclusive political settlement in the country. Participants also stressed that the principle of non-interference in Afghanistan must be respected despite claims from several countries that the Pakistani military establishment is the main sponsor and support of Afghan militants. Khan ordered that all possible facilities be made available to repatriate Pakistanis, diplomats, journalists and staff of international organizations seeking to leave Afghanistan. The NSC reiterated Pakistan’s position that the conflict in Afghanistan has never had a military solution. The ideal time to end the conflict through negotiations could have been when US and NATO troops were at their peak military strength in Afghanistan, according to a document released after the meeting. Continuing the foreign military presence for a longer period now would not have given a different result. Therefore, the Biden administration’s endorsement of the US administration’s previous decision to withdraw troops is indeed a logical conclusion to this conflict, he said. Now is the time for the international community to work together to secure an inclusive political settlement for the long-term peace, security and development of Afghanistan / the region, the statement added. Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who met with a delegation of Afghan leaders at the Foreign Ministry, urged the international community to cooperate and provide economic assistance to improve the situation in Afghanistan. Qureshi said he presented Pakistan’s point of view during the meeting with the delegation, which included representatives of all Afghan ethnic groups, and had the opportunity to understand the expectations of the Afghan leadership on -to his country. We don’t want Afghanistan’s neighboring countries to suffer the effects of the turmoil and chaos there, he said. A day earlier, Qureshi had said that when the time comes, Pakistan would recognize the Taliban government in accordance with international consensus, realities on the ground, as well as Pakistan’s national interests.

