Pro-Trump social media service does not moderate child pornography





A social media service started by former President Trump’s associates hosts child pornography. That’s according to a new report from the Stanford Internet Observatory on the platform, called Gettr. The service “does not implement industry standard moderation tools,” which filter child pornography. Loading Something is loading.

Gettr, which was started by former Trump aide and spokesperson Jason Miller, has “very little or no mechanisms to detect spam, violent content, pornography, and child abuse images.” , according to a new study from the Stanford Internet Observatory.

The study found 16 sample images on Gettr that were flagged by PhotoDNA, a photo moderation database, as “child exploitation images”.

The PhotoDNA database is considered an industry standard tool for the frontline defense against users who download images of child pornography.

When the Stanford Internet Observatory uploaded benign test images from the PhotoDNA database to Gettr, they were not reported until they were published, which likely means the database is not due. all used on the service. Instead, it appears to rely solely on user-based moderation, the researchers found.

Essentially, the only way offensive content is reported to Gettr moderators is for users to report it themselves.

“Gettr appears to rely entirely on community reporting mechanisms to find sensitive content and illegal images related to children,” the report said. “A fully community-based detection mechanism for sensitive and illegal content is extremely limited and prone to abuse, as such posts and comments may not be seen by users who are inclined to report them.”

Gettr has faced moderation issues before, but with legal pornography and other obscene images (rather than illegal content). There were also security concerns near launch as a number of important accounts on Gettr were hacked.

The service, which looks and works a lot like Twitter, is one of several social media services that exist with the aim of providing a platform for people who have launched services like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. They include Gab, Parler, and Gettr, among others.

These services all exist in the same market: social media which intends to provide a platform for former President Trump after his exclusion from Twitter and Facebook following the attempted insurgency and his subsequent comments. . Although some of his most ardent supporters and associates use some of these services, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Trump himself has yet to join.

“In response to many people asking me, I am not on any social media platform in any way including Parler, GETTR, Gab, etc.,” he said in a statement. in July. “When I decide to choose a platform, or to build or supplement my own, it will be announced. Thank you ! “

