Like Boris Johnson I wanted a 40s alcohol break, here’s how I did it





Not too bad, actually. There were, of course, the typical triggers that were hard to ignore: a good Sunday roast without a drink or two of my favorite rioja, or sitting down to watch Bridget Joness Diary (for the sixth time) without a cold glass of wine in hand was not quite the same. It wasn’t a marathon cooking session either, without that satisfying pop of a prosecco cork. But after a month, drinking was just something I didn’t do or miss. If I have one piece of advice for Boris, it’s this. Empty wine cellar # 10 of all temptation. The only time I slipped was after cooking a coq au vin, which of course asked for wine. Well, it seemed a shame to waste that last bit in the bottle … But most of the time I was just walking past the wine alley in Waitrose, and without wine in the house I couldn’t drink it. I have found new ways to relax without alcohol. I put on my favorite bits, cranked up the volume, and walked around the kitchen while cooking, which gave me a boost similar to what I got from alcohol. I became a connoisseur of herbal teas and found some interesting non-alcoholic drinks like Seedlip and a brilliant alcohol-free martini that tastes almost exactly like an Aperol Spritz. When the lockdown ended, I continued to be sober for a while, drinking soda water at the pub. Most people accepted it, and to those I knew would push back, I told them I was taking antibiotics or driving. Like Boris, I never intended to give up alcohol altogether, I just wanted a 40s alcohol break. But what I have found is that I generally drink less than before taking teetotal. I will stick to sparkling water in a restaurant until the main course arrives and ask the waiter not to refill my glass so I can keep track. Giving up alcohol for six months reset my drinking habits, and as research shows, once they’ve felt the benefits of getting sober, most people recalibrate themselves. One study found that after October, even the heaviest drinkers lost 70% recoil three weeks after their dry spell ended. I felt great, slept well and friends commented on how good I looked. Whether or not I see any health benefits depends on whether I will continue to drink less in the future. I certainly intend to.

