Trump is oddly silent on mask mandates





Trump’s relatively low-key approach to masking debates may be due primarily to his other obsessions, propagating the misconception that the 2020 election was rigged. But he still contrasts with a number of prominent Republican elected officials.

Republican governors. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas have both openly defended laws banning mask warrants in schools. Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) Said the CDC’s masking guidelines should not be followed as warrants requiring the wearing of masks (not just in schools) were the business of petty tyrants, and that Mask warrants should be banned on public transport. .

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) Compared the mask warrants to the Holocaust and then sued House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for fining lawmakers who refused to wear masks on the bedroom floor. She was joined by representatives Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) And Ralph Norman (RS.C.). And Minority House Leader Kevin McCarthy even sells t-shirts touting freedom-loving Americans who oppose Mask’s mandates. “

Trump can hardly be described as a model of good public safety conduct. As president, his opposition to masking was so pronounced that he became an emblem of anti-masking behavior by confidently whipping him a face moments after returning from hospital with a serious diagnosis of Covid. In his post-presidency, he was not pictured wearing a mask even at one of his properties or clubs when surrounded by guests.

Trump aides say he spoke about mask warrants but the former president is kicked out of Twitter, so he doesn’t jump in on issues as often as he once did. And yet Trump’s main focus, they say, remains on electoral matters.

Asked about the increase in terms of office last Saturday night on Fox News “Unfiltered with Dan Bongino,” Trump completely failed to talk about masks.

The warrants are crazy and will what they are doing with the schools now keep them closed? The teachers’ union is now changing, Trump said. Children have to go back to school.

The questions surrounding the masking in the wake of the emergence of the Delta variant are complicated for Trump and his family in part because of the implications it poses for their business holdings. Trump hotels across the country have adopted a variety of different masking policies, some of which would be considered warrants according to GOP critics.

The Trump International Hotel in Miami, for example, requires masks to be worn in all public places, per its Covid-19 guidelines and confirmed by a hotel representative. The guidelines say this is an effort to comply with Miami-Dade County guidelines. Elsewhere on its website, the hotel says masks will be required for all employees and vendors inside on the property.

The Trump Hotel in Chicago has a Covid-19 policy that similarly suggests that employees are required to wear masks. While you can still see our associates wearing face masks, please note that we no longer need face masks for vaccinated guests, he said. The Trumps Hotel in Hawaii states that all associates are provided with a mask and must wear this mask while on property.

Other properties of Trump are more lax. Officials at Doral, the Trumps Golf Club in Florida, said staff should only wear masks if they are not vaccinated, which goes against CDC guidelines calling for face masking. interior even for those who have received a vaccine. Trump Winery’s Albemarle Estate had a similar policy in place, a representative on-site said.

The Trump Organization did not return a request for comment.

For Republicans, the hiding issue has become a litmus test for bona fide conservatives. State election officials have pledged to prevent school boards from implementing mask mandates for students, with DeSantis going so far as to suggest he would try to withhold salaries from local officials who make masks mandatory. GOP elected officials said small businesses can make their own decisions when it comes to hiding policies on their premises. But other Republicans have directly questioned the science behind the masking by arguing, at odds with nearly all epidemiologists, that vaccinated Americans don’t have to worry about the unvaccinated of them.

On this front, Trump’s approach has also been blurred. Even though most data shows his supporters are less likely to get vaccinated than the population as a whole and that the unvaccinated account for nearly all of Covid-related hospitalizations and deaths, the former president did not push. vaccinations only when in a hurry to do so.

I would recommend that they get it and do it and be protected and the vaccine has turned out to be a great thing. But I also think there are people who don’t want to do it, and I believe in someone’s choice and freedom, Trump said in his last Fox News interview.

In mid-July, he defended vaccine skepticism on the grounds that people don’t trust the Biden administration or the election results. Since then, however, Trumps Save America PAC has issued only one statement that mentions the word vaccine, in which it called it very effective.

Trump himself is vaccinated and has publicly acknowledged it. The same goes for her daughter, Ivanka Trump, who posted a photo of herself receiving the Covid vaccine in April, and her husband, former Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner, who has made it known he had also received the vaccine.

The immunization status of Trump’s two oldest sons is less clear. Eric Trump was caught in a near-scandal in which a Chicago hospital executive apparently joked that he had arranged a special vaccination for him. Instead, the hospital had provided vaccines to staff at Trump Tower in Chicago. The executive then resigned.

Donald Trump Jr., meanwhile, has not publicly declared whether he had been vaccinated. Trump’s eldest son caught Covid in November 2020, although CDC guidelines say those who have had the disease should get vaccinated nonetheless. A spokesperson for Trump Jr. declined to ask if he had been vaccinated.

