What Vietnamese will ask Kamala Harris on when she visits

Recently at a conference in Ho Chi Minh City, I learned how bright young people in the region want to understand what is going on here. Their future may depend on it.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris deliver remarks on the passage of the Senate bipartisan infrastructure investment and jobs bill in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 10, 2021. (Photo by Oliver Contreras / Sipa USA) (Sipa via AP Images)

When Vice President Kamala Harris trip to vietnam later this month – the first sitting vice president to do so since 1962 – she will meet with a country extremely curious about the United States.

I say that based on my recent experience of giving a series of lectures to Vietnamese students at Fulbright University Vietnam in Ho Chi Minh City. As is often the case, my colleagues – reporters, pollsters, speech writers and media consultants – learned as much from the students as we have been able to teach. The questions we asked were fiercely intelligent.

One line of research was how the “American war” fought half a century ago has affected American attitudes today. A student asked if our country’s bad experience in Vietnam could explain the suspicions so many Americans have about the Covid vaccine:

I hope to learn more about the confidence of the American people in government. Political communication during the American War in Vietnam showed the people that what the government says may not be what it does.

Another student asked why we Americans haven’t learned a more fundamental lesson from our involvement in Vietnam:

If the United States does not stay [a] countries – and they never will – they will never win the war. Why does the United States keep repeating the same mistake from the Cold War to intrastate conflicts in the Middle East?

Young people were very interested in race relations here:

The New York Times Project 1619 was an initiative to reset the origin of American history. Instead of 1776, America’s history dates back to 1619, the year 20 African slaves were sold and sent to the British colony. What do you think of this act of rewriting or rebuilding American history?

There was also, unsurprisingly, a concern about the plight of Asian Americans today:

I want to know what is going on with the current sensation of the news regarding hate crimes against Asian Americans. I was flabbergasted by the level of anti-Asian-American sentiment in the United States and the misleading portrayal of this community, to which many of my friends belong, by the American media.

We have heard the criticism that the United States continues to see the world through the prism of Europe, and in particular the country from which we gained independence in the 18th century. One student compared it to American condescension towards “inferior, incomprehensible” cultures.

What really amazed me was how sophisticated the students were about complex media controversies in the United States that I wouldn’t have thought very likely to be of interest to people living elsewhere. A student asked about the outrage expressed by staff at The New York Times on his decision to publish an op-ed by a Conservative Senator from Arkansas:

Is the situation with Tom Cotton… that people in higher positions should refrain from having an opinion?

Several students have expressed concern about the growing polarization of the American media:

When people only buy the kind of news that satisfies their emotions and reaffirms their beliefs, does today’s news keep people apart? The business model of the media is to capture the attention of the greatest number [people] as possible. Headlines often exploit the “negativity bias” of humans. What do you think of this problem? Should we supervise the practice or give free rein to the press? In the past, Democrats [were] for the working class and republicans [were] for the white elite…. Trump supporters, on average, have a lower level of education. Another phenomenon linked to such social status is the rise of elitism, hatred and envy against Ivy League people and the wealthy. It is frightening how technology and news today allow people to comfortably hear only what they want to hear.

Some students have compared President Trump’s attacks on “fake news” to the actions of dictators in Russia and China.

What can be done to prevent powerful leaders from using the same strategy as when Trump says the media is lying or when Putin and Xi Jinping censor the media?

I have observed that not only Trump but also Putin apply the same strategy when talking about the clashes on the southwestern border and Xi Jinping about the recent humanitarian crisis among the Uyghurs. Social media applies cutting edge technology to spread news to the world, but without a publisher. The concerns do not only concern Communist Party countries like Vietnam and China, but also countries with democratic political systems.

And:

Why are Trump’s repeated accusations, made without factual data, well received by some sections of the population?

On the other hand, we wondered if Twitter should have banned Donald Trump:

I’m curious that [there] will be an increase in government intervention in social media content in the United States.

It is remarkable how determined these young people living on the other side of the world are to follow our politics and our culture, especially considering how little effort most American intellectuals and politicians make to follow theirs. . Vice President Harris should expect the same level of scrutiny, at least, from government officials she meets in Vietnam.

American politics matter in the classrooms and streets of Vietnam for the same reason it was in the 1960s and 1970s: what happens in the United States has an impact on what happens in Vietnam. When this last US Vice President (Lyndon Johnson) visited Vietnam 59 years ago, it was to support a pro-Western ally in Saigon. Johnson hailed Ngo Dinh Diem as “the Churchill of Asia”. The following year, Diem would be assassinated in a coup that received the tacit approval of US Ambassador Henry Cabot Lodge and CIA planning assistance.

Six decades later, Kamala Harris, born a year after Diem left, will meet a much stronger ally with a whole new set of concerns. United now to the north and south, the Republic of Vietnam faces a powerful and aggressive China and has a keen interest in finding global partners. No wonder the intelligent young Vietnamese students I met felt an urgent curiosity for the worldview and direction of America. For them, the subject is not only academic.