Turkey steps up efforts to prevent the exodus of Afghan refugees | Voice of America





ISTANBUL – With the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban, Turkey seeks to prevent an exodus of refugees, the country already hosting more than four million refugees, including around 120,000 from Afghanistan, according to the United Nations. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledges to step up diplomatic and security efforts to prevent an exodus of Afghan refugees to Turkey. Erdogan, speaking on Sunday, warned that the Taliban’s victories in Afghanistan inevitably open the door for more refugees heading to his country. Erdogan said Turkey is facing a growing wave of migration of Afghans passing through Iran. He said that we will continue to make efforts to bring stability to the region, starting with Afghanistan. Erdogan spoke with Pakistani President Arif Alvi by his side, visiting Istanbul. The Turkish president said Pakistan, a close ally of Turkey, was the key to restoring stability in Afghanistan. Earlier this month, Erdogan said he was ready to speak with Taliban leadership. The Taliban said last week that they viewed Turkey as an ally of Afghanistan. Ankara also had diplomatic talks with Tehran on the refugee crisis. Turkish officials accused Iran of sending Afghan refugees to the Turkish border, which Tehran has denied.

FILE – A group of Afghan migrants rest on a main road after crossing the Turkish-Iranian border near Dogubayazit, in Agri province, eastern Turkey, April 11, 2018. Ali Hekmat, head of the Turkey-based Afghan Refugees Solidarity Association, said many Afghan refugees in Iran are desperate to leave. I expect more refugees to move from Iran to Turkey because a lot of the Afghan army and authorities have fled to Iran. Yesterday the Iranian government sent them back to Afghanistan. So most of the refugees are afraid [of]Iran pushes them back to Afghanistan. So this is the best choice to get to Turkey, and maybe they will be close to Europe, ”Hekmat said.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, right, and senior military commanders check the Turkish-Iranian border in Van, eastern Turkey, August 15, 2021. Erdogan said a border wall with Iran will soon be completed to prevent new arrivals. With Turkey already hosting more than four million refugees, mostly from the Syrian civil war, analysts warn of rising social tensions in the country. Last week, hundreds of people attacked homes and shops of Syrian refugees in a suburb of the capital, Ankara. Recent opinion polls indicate that a majority of people want many refugees to leave, a position supported by the main opposition party. Analyst Asli Aydintasbas said the prospect of a new wave of Afghan refugees poses a major problem for Erdogan. This is a huge challenge and an issue which increasingly divides Turkish public opinion. There is enormous anxiety in Turkish society about refugees in general, including some 4 million Syrians. The problem is so explosive in Turkey at the moment; it would be a huge political blow for him (Erdogan) if it turned out that Turkey was accepting Afghan refugees before, ”Aydintasbas said. Ankara should continue to intensify its efforts to control its borders. But with another large-scale refugee exodus widely predicted, time is not on the government’s side.

