5 questions for Mary Trump Donald’s niece who wants the GOP to be burnt to the ground





Mary Trump’s second book, “The Reckoning”, will be released on August 17th.

Marie Trump.

A year after releasing her uncle’s salacious bestseller, Too Much and Never Enough, Mary Trump is back with another title, but a much bigger target: the entire Republican Party.

Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, grabbed national attention when she publicly turned on her family last June, airing internal dramas that are currently being argued in court and being revealed as the source Anonymous behind the 2018 New York Times explosive investigation into Trumps Wealth Origins and Tax Evasion.

Still one of the ex-president’s most vicious critiques, Trump extends his net of blame in his upcoming book, The Reckoning: Our nations trauma and find a way to heal. Trump spoke to Forbes about his uncle’s lingering influence, the evolution of a deemed fascist political party, and his own future aspirations just before the books were released on August 17.

Forbes: How has the dynamic within your family changed over the past year, if at all, with the release of your latest book, Trump Leaving the White House and the final dramas of his presidency? Did this, even in private, turn other family members on your side?

Trump: I’m pretty sure nothing has changed. My aunt [Maryanne Trump Barry] will continue to privately complain about the horror [Donald] is, but do nothing and say nothing. And clearly, they all feel betrayed by me, so that’s not going to change.

Because really the only people who are still relevant are Donald and his kids, it’s going to be very interesting to see how that goes. [His children] will continue to support him as long as they feel useful to them and that will change if and when he or them and this should all be drawn into any criminal or civil proceedings that could have a significant impact on them. So nothing will change until they have to decide whether they are willing to sacrifice themselves for the other, and the answer to the question is no. They aren’t going to do it and he won’t do it for them either, which is rather tragic.

Forbes: Trump hasn’t had legal retaliation yet But do you think fear is mounting in Trumpworld? And what do you see as fair punishment for your uncle and the people in his administration who you think allowed it?

Trump: There should be. The only person, however, who doesn’t feel that way is Donald, because why should he? As you just said, he never suffered any consequences, so there is no reason he should think he will now. It’s important to remember that he continues to have the entire Republican Party letting him get away with it. His inner circle should be quite freaked out, sure.

They should be tried and if they are found guilty, which I think they are, they should be put in prison for sedition because they are traitors to our country.

Forbes: On that note, were now in a position where the minority of Republicans who decide to stand up to the rest of their party are shunned, threatened or punished. Do you think the GOP is too far along its current course to change? And what’s your advice to anyone trying to change the Republican Party?

Trump: I think they’ve gone too far. And you know, I think they’re at a point now where I think the whole band needs to be burnt down and rebuilt, which is quite a project. I don’t know how well a democracy can work with one party, but it certainly can’t work when one of your two main political parties is pro-autocracy. I don’t see it changing from the inside out, really not. I think they’re going to have to be challenged from the outside and that moderate Republicans, or Republicans who don’t agree with the party’s direction, need to start challenging the party electorally. Democrats also have their say. Democrats need to start governing like they are in the majority, which they are, and stop hitting hard.

Forbes: You said you don’t think it’s likely that Trump will run for president again in 2024. What do you predict for America if he does and what do you predict if he doesn’t? not present?

Trump: I kind of revised my opinion on this because at the time I didn’t think he would run, I didn’t know how the Republican Party was going to allow him to remain relevant. Because they kind of allowed him to keep The Big Lie alive, they got to introduce all these voter suppression bills in every state in our country. And if they manage to overtake even a minority of them, that might be enough to convince Donald that if he ran he couldn’t lose. That’s the only way to compete with Hell: if he knows he can cheat to win. So I’m not so optimistic about it anymore, which is very upsetting.

If he shows up and wins To tell you the truth, I think we have to worry about 2022 because if the Republicans get the House or the Senate back, it’s over anyway. I don’t think this country survives this. If we survive this and he somehow manages to get back to the White House in 2024, then it’s over, it’s over. The American experiment will have failed and the most powerful country in the world will be an autocracy, which will be bad for the entire planet.

Forbes: Would you consider introducing yourself for any type of office?

Trump: I definitely wouldn’t say never, but I believe I can be much more effective from the outside. At least that’s my sense The other thing I would say: who needs another Trump in politics anyway? Honestly, I think it would be better for everyone if the name went away.

