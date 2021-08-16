Pak “helps” evacuate members of foreign community from Afghanistan: Officials | World news





Amid unrest in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover of the country, Pakistan on Monday briefed the diplomatic community in Islamabad on its efforts to help evacuate members of the international community from the torn nation. the war.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Sohail Mahmood briefed the diplomatic corps in Islamabad on facilitating the evacuation, according to the PTI news agency, the Foreign Ministry said. He briefed them on Pakistan’s arrangements to allow the evacuation of diplomats and staff, international NGOs, media, and representatives of international and other organizations from Afghanistan.

Members of the diplomatic corps have been informed that all evacuation / relocation requests can be directed to the Foreign Ministry, which will be dealt with expeditiously, PTI reported citing a Foreign Ministry statement.

Regarding assistance to Pakistani citizens in Afghanistan, the Foreign Ministry said it is not only helping, but the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul is also working to expand the necessary consular services. to this facilitation.

The embassy continued to issue visas on an expedited basis, and procedures were also put in place to grant visas on arrival at Pakistan’s international airports, the Foreign Ministry said according to PTI.

A special interministerial cell or a 24/7 facilitation center has been set up within the Interior Ministry to assist with these visas on arrival issues, and the ’s telephone numbers have also been set up. been shared with the Diplomatic Corps for good coordination associated with the evacuation.

The Foreign Ministry further said that as of August 15, Pakistan began receiving special flights from Kabul. Pakistan will continue to provide all possible assistance and facilitation to the international community for a smooth and speedy evacuation from Afghanistan, the Foreign Ministry said as quoted by PTI.

The foreign ministry statement came after two Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flights brought back nearly 500 stranded people from Kabul on Sunday, even as more flights are scheduled, officials told PTI.

However, citing a PIA spokesperson, Geo News reported on Monday that the national carrier had suspended flight operations to Kabul for an unidentified period after large numbers of people gathered on the runway in an attempt to flee then. that the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan after two decades.

In particular, the carrier had planned to operate three flights between Islamabad and Kabul to bring back several other Pakistanis and other nationals wishing to leave Kabul.

The move comes after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday hailed the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan by saying the Afghans had broken the chains of slavery. His comments come in the context of Afghanistan accusing Pakistan of providing supplies including arms, medical aid and logistics to the Taliban.

The group had been rampaging in recent weeks, capturing nearly all major provincial capitals before entering Kabul on Sunday, and later in the day, capturing the presidential palace.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and some of his close associates fled the country as the Taliban approached the capital. Although a few Afghan social media platforms have branded Ghani a coward for leaving his compatriots in such desperation, he took to Facebook on Monday to say his decision was aimed at preventing a flow of blood.

US troops reportedly fired shots in the air at Kabul airport on Monday after dozens of Afghans gathered at the airport, trying to get to the plane to leave Afghanistan as Taliban fighters entered the city.

The United States had previously moved its embassy to the airport and evacuated diplomats and other citizens. On Monday evening, the US military temporarily suspended its evacuation to clean up the airfield at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Reuters reported citing senior defense officials.

