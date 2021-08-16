RNC quietly drops webpage touting Trump’s call for US troops to withdraw from Afghanistan





The Republican National Committee was caught trying to quietly erase history on Sunday when a page on GOP.com praising former President Donald Trump’s “historic peace deal with the Taliban” was suppressed as Afghanistan fell to the Taliban.

Dave Weigel of the Washington Post first noticed the apparent pullout, which an RNC spokesperson then presented as a routine website update.

“How quickly can the politics around Afghanistan change? Here is a section on the RNC website in June; click on it now and you get a 404 error. ”Weigel added next to a dated page image.

Hours later, RNC spokesperson Mike Reed said the site page was missing due to Operation GOP launching a new website and failure to transfer the old one. contents.

“It’s so dishonest,” Reed tweeted. “We launched a new website last week, some of the old posts haven’t been picked up yet. Go look at all the blog / research posts from years ago aren’t there. But try to hijack the attention of those in charge of this disaster. “

Additionally, on Sunday night, Trump called on Biden to “resign in disgrace” for his role in pulling troops out of Afghanistan.

“It’s time for Joe Biden to step down in disgrace for what he’s made possible in Afghanistan, with the tremendous rise in COVID, the border catastrophe, the destruction of energy independence and our crippled economy,” Trump said in a statement. . “It shouldn’t be a big deal, because he wasn’t legitimately elected in the first place!”

In particular, as the situation is rapidly resolving in Afghanistan, many Republicans are already reversing their positions on the withdrawal of troops from the region detained only a few months ago.

On Monday afternoon, President Joe Biden, amid backlash from political right and left, is expected to address the nation from the White House about the Taliban takeover of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. Ditch to evacuate Kabul on Sunday, Afghan refugees could be seen being thrown from the side of a US plane as they attempted to hang onto the side on takeoff.

