India’s overseas registration rules delayed due to tax issues – sources





NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India will take around six months to announce rules allowing companies to register abroad, taking longer than expected as finance ministry resolves tax issues two government officials and four industry sources told Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, New York, United States, July 21, 2021. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid / File Photo The delay is likely to dampen the hopes of investors like Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed and many Indian startups who urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month reut.rs/3AISors to quickly announce the rules governing foreign listings which were given the green light almost a year ago. Two senior government officials said the rules would only be announced with the February federal budget, as there was no decision yet on how the government should tax big investors and retail traders when they trade Indian companies listed overseas. One of the main concerns is to ensure that large venture capitalists and foreign investors pay equal tax on long-term capital gains – around 10% – even if they leave an Indian company. listed on foreign exchanges like the Nasdaq, said the six sources close to the private companies. discussions. Three industry sources said that to convince the Indian government, some investors, investment bankers and startups have suggested that an exiting investor in an Indian company that could be listed overseas could be taxed according to the laws. Indian, if that investor has a significant 10-20% stake. A senior government official said: We have not yet made a final decision or decided on the structure… We would like to get the tax if an investor comes out, no matter where they plan to register. India’s finance ministry, which is working on the new rules, did not respond to a request for comment. Another concern the government was trying to address was whether it could collect taxes from foreign retail investors trading Indian stock listed overseas, but it decided to exempt such transactions, the two said. government officials. The rules will, however, clarify that Indian nationals making profits on such foreign exchanges will be liable to tax in accordance with local laws, they added. CONTROVERSIAL SUBJECT The debate comes as local businesses see better prospects of getting big valuations with nationwide listings after the stellar debut here on the Indian exchanges of Indian food delivery company Ant Group, Zomato, which valued the company at $ 13 billion. But many investors and startups want the opportunity to be listed overseas because they believe companies have better access to capital and higher valuations. Some 22 leading Indian investors and startups urged Modi in a July letter to speed up overseas listing rules, calling it an unfinished reform agenda. A further delay in the rules will hurt the startup ecosystem as many companies are close to deciding their overseas listing plans, a source in the venture capital industry has said. Registration abroad is a controversial topic in India. His opponents include Swadeshi Jagran Manch – the economic wing of the ideological parent of the ruling Modis party – who fears such listings will mean less Indian regulatory oversight of domestic companies and could hurt the growth ambitions of India’s capital markets. Indian investors will also not have the same access to these companies if they are only listed overseas, group co-organizer Ashwani Mahajan told Reuters. The London Stock Exchange told Reuters last year it was in talks with several Indian tech companies on overseas listings. Reporting by Aftab Ahmed, Aditya Kalra and Abhirup Roy; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/article/india-listings-overseas/indias-overseas-listing-rules-delayed-due-to-tax-concerns-sources-idUSKBN2FH1RU The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos