As the United States leaves Afghanistan, China enters

ANALYSIS / OPINION:

China engages with the Taliban and monitors developments on the ground as the United States leaves Afghanistan. It is a situation that America should watch closely.

China’s interests in Afghanistan are primarily security-related. The stabilization of Afghanistan, with which Beijing shares a short border in a sensitive area (Xinjiang province), is important for China. The security of its borders and of this region is at stake. Beijing wants to prevent a wave of violent jihadism in Xinjiang, where the Chinese authorities have detained between 1 and 3 million Muslims (Uyghurs, Kazakhs,) for “re-education” within the framework. of the largest mass imprisonment of people for religious reasons since World War II.

The CCP must avoid the threats of Islamic radicalism but also the drug trafficking that can emanate from Afghanistan. Beijing also intends to protect its economic interests developed during the 2000s in Central Asia, to which are added, under the presidency of Xi Jinping, those linked to the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). In the latter case, given the developments in Afghanistan, Beijing intends in particular to preserve its heavy investments in the China-Pakistan economic corridor, supposed to be the flagship of its BRI initiative. She is already encountering many difficulties.

Economic interests with Afghanistan are not absent, even if they are more marginal. Trade between China and Afghanistan is admittedly limited (around US $ 600 million in 2020), but Afghan mineral and energy resources are of interest to Chinese state-owned enterprises.

Historically, Beijing has had pragmatic contacts with the Taliban. In February 1999, five Chinese diplomats visited the Afghan capital. At the end of this meeting, Beijing announced that it accepted the establishment of official trade relations with the Taliban and direct flights between Kabul and Urumqi.

In December 1999, it was the Taliban’s turn to go to Beijing. A three-member government delegation undertook a four-day mission to China. In November 2000, members of the Beijing Institute for the Study of Contemporary International Relations, a leading government think tank, visited Kabul. A month later, Beijing’s Ambassador to Islamabad, Lu Shulin, met with Mullah Omar. Two Chinese companies (Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE) have reportedly worked on equipping the cities of Kabul and Kandahar with telecommunications despite a United Nations embargo.

In 2002, Beijing cautiously supported the US intervention in Afghanistan and used its position on the UN Security Council to support Resolution 1368 establishing ISAF. This positioning has not prevented the PRC from conducting its own cautious diplomacy in Afghanistan. Beijing has developed economic ties and a security partnership with the Afghan government while establishing relations with the Taliban diplomatic mission in Qatar. The US plan to withdraw from Afghanistan has made China’s efforts to reach out to the Taliban even more urgent. The Chinese authorities have intensified contacts with their representatives. Meetings with Taliban delegations took place in September and October 2019, for example.

China is currently courting the Taliban mainly to preserve its security interests – foremost among them security in Xinjiang and along its border – and to protect its investments in Central Asia and its Silk Road projects (notably the CPEC with Pakistan ). For now, on the Uyghur issue, the Taliban have given Beijing some assurances. They pledged not to interfere in China’s internal affairs and not to allow the use of Afghan territory by anti-Chinese forces. But some observers point out that the Taliban have hardly kept other promises (such as al Qaeda’s disavowal), and Beijing would do well to remain cautious.

China has reportedly offered to build roads in Taliban-controlled territories and several energy projects, including power generation. These projects are useful to the Taliban both economically and politically. The Taliban are also seeking international legitimacy. Therefore, the talks with Beijing are beneficial because they allow them to present themselves as legitimate and credible interlocutors. The local situation remains open and there is no indication that the Chinese strategy will eventually succeed.

The United States should watch carefully China’s actions in Afghanistan. This could be a testing ground for the possibility of Sino-American cooperation or, if left alone, could provide Beijing with an opportunity to increase its influence in Central Asia and towards the Indian Ocean and even the Middle East.

Thierry Kellner holds a doctorate in international relations at the Graduate Institute of International Studies in Geneva. He is a lecturer at the Department of Political Science of the Free University of Brussels (ULB). It is associated with several ULB research centers (REPI, EASt, OMAM, CECID, IEE) and with the Research and Information Group on Peace and Security (GRIP, Brussels).