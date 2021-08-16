Boris Johnson to unveil Afghan resettlement program for those most in need

Chaotic scenes have surfaced across Afghanistan as citizens flee Taliban control.



Boris Johnson announced a new resettlement program following criticism that the UK was not doing enough to help the Afghan people as the Taliban took control of the country.

He announced the program for the “most needy” Afghans following the fall of the government and the transfer of power to the Taliban. The program will prioritize women and girls, who face severe repression under Taliban rule.

After a meteoric advance in recent days, the Taliban have now seized almost all of Afghanistan and announced the creation of the “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan”. US and Allied troops maintain control of Kabul airport, where foreign nationals and former Afghan personnel are evacuated.

The Taliban are expected to reestablish an extreme form of Sharia law in the country, as it did before the Allies intervened in 2001. This would include public executions and amputation of limbs for criminal offenses, as well as strict restrictions on women’s rights and freedom. of speech.

Women may be unable to work or be educated, as well as being forced to wear the burqa and not be able to leave their homes without a male relative.

According to Downing Street, the prime minister met with French President Emmanuel Macron this evening and will meet with other world leaders in the coming days to push for a coordinated international response to the crisis.

Downing Street said the UK and France will work on a joint UN Security Council resolution following a council meeting earlier today.

This afternoon, the Prime Minister chaired an emergency Cobra meeting in which it was decided that an additional 200 troops would be deployed to help evacuate British nationals and eligible Afghans from the country. It was Afghans who helped the British troops, as interpreters, and their families. Afghans who aided Allied forces have already been killed by Taliban militants.

The program’s announcement follows criticism from the UK government after other countries have already launched much larger refugee settlement programs. Canada plans to host 20,000 refugees, while German President Angela Merkel has said Germany could host up to 10,000.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to attend a virtual G7 meeting in the coming days, which will focus on the risk of Afghanistan once again becoming a source of terrorist threats and how to help the Afghan people, including through increased humanitarian efforts.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: ‘The British team in Afghanistan are working around the clock under incredibly difficult circumstances to help British nationals and as many others as we can get to safety as soon as possible.

“At the same time, we are bringing the international community together to prevent a humanitarian crisis from erupting in Afghanistan, it is in everyone’s interest not to let Afghanistan fail.

“It means giving all possible support to the Afghan people who have worked so hard to make the country a better place for the past twenty years and who now need our help.”

UK authorities are currently processing applications from eligible Afghans to come to the UK at Kabul airport. UK Ambassador Sir Laurie Bristow is reportedly contributing to these efforts himself, as the situation becomes increasingly under pressure.

Chaotic scenes have been seen on social media in recent days as Afghan citizens have grown increasingly desperate to escape the Taliban. Civilians gathered at Kabul airport, trying to board military planes and clinging to them as they took off.

US forces were forced to suspend flights several times while they regained control of the runway. US officials have confirmed that at least 7 people have died at the airport, both after a plane crash and incidents of 2 separate people approaching troops with guns.