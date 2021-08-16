Here are the best foreign stories at 2100 hours





United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called on the international community to unite and use all available instruments to ensure that Afghanistan is never again used as a platform or refuge for terrorist organizations, telling the UN Security Council that we cannot and must not abandon the people of the war-torn country. By Yoshita Singh

London: A British and Indian minister responsible for the UK’s presidency of the COP26 climate summit in November will meet with senior Indian ministers and leaders from industry and civil society ahead of the summit in Scotland, during which the India is seen as essential for world leaders to agree on climate action goals. By Aditi Khanna

Islamabad: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan appeared on Monday to endorse the heavily armed Taliban seizing Kabul by saying Afghanistan had broken “chains of slavery” in the war-torn neighboring country. By Sajjad Hussein

Moscow: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled war-torn country aboard helicopter stuffed with cash but had to leave money because it couldn’t be put in the helicopter, Russian official media say Monday. PTI

Islamabad: The Pakistani high-level security group chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday approved US President Joe Bidens’ decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, saying the presence of foreign troops for a longer period did not would not have produced a different result in the war-ravaged neighbor country. By Sajjad Hussein

London: People in Britain who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus no longer have to self-isolate for 10 days if they come in contact with someone who tests positive, under new rules in effect from Monday. By Aditi Khanna

British Parliament recalled Afghan crisis amid evacuation of British nationals

London: The British Parliament, currently on summer recess, was recalled on Wednesday for a day to debate the UK government’s response to the crisis in Afghanistan after the Taliban overthrew the West-backed government and took control from Kabul. By Aditi Khanna

Biden addresses the nation on chaos in Afghanistan

Washington: President Joe Biden will return to the White House on Monday to address the nation on the United States’ evacuation from Afghanistan, a day after the Taliban took control of the country. (PA)

Islamabad: Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said the international community must remain engaged with Afghanistan, saying Islamabad will continue to play a facilitating role to achieve a political settlement in the torn neighboring country by war, which was taken over by the Taliban in a sudden and unprecedented collapse of government.

Beijing: China on Monday expressed hope that the Taliban will honor their commitment to establish an open and inclusive Islamic government in Afghanistan and ensure a peaceful transition of power free from violence and terrorism.

London: Abdul Ghani Baradar, the leader of the Taliban released from a Pakistani prison at the request of the United States less than three years ago, has established himself as an “undisputed winner” of the 20 years war in Afghanistan, according to a UK media report.

Colombo: Sri Lanka’s Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, who was criticized for mismanaging the COVID-19 situation, was replaced in a cabinet reshuffle on Monday by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in the midst of ” a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases and the overall health system under severe strain.

London: Shocked by Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, Pakistani activist and youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai said she was “deeply concerned” for women, minorities and rights defenders humans living in this conflict-torn country.

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin resigned on Monday after less than 18 months in office, apologizing for his shortcomings but blaming those who thirst for power. (PA)

