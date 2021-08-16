Does Ron DeSantiss Fox News’ obsession backfire on Florida?





The governor who presides over the new coronavirus epicenter is apparently more concerned with winning the approval of the conservative media than ensuring the health of his constituents. In the first half of 2021, Floridas Ron DeSantis, a potential Republican presidential candidate in 2024, had scheduled as many appearances with Fox’s best hosts.[Sean] Hannity (8 times), Tucker Carlson (6) and Laura Ingraham (7) while having meetings with his lieutenant governor, Jeanette Nuez (7), reports the Tampa Bay Times. More tellingly, DeSantis has reportedly yet to have a one-on-one meeting with its top Florida public health official this year, according to his schedule.

In a detailed exposition of the symbiotic relationship between DeSantis and Fox News, Times political editor Steve Contorno examined emails between the DeSantis office and the network that totaled more than 1,000 pages. Contorno discovered that the governor is a pillar of the network; he was invited to appear 113 times, or almost once a day, between November 2020 and February 2021, after the defeat of Donald Trump. This increased exposure boosted recognition of the DeSantiss name and made him a familiar face to important Fox viewers, potentially furthering his presidential ambitions. He received Fox’s first audition for 2024, Republican media strategy veteran Adam Goodman told The Times.

Fox News pushed back the newspapers’ conclusion that the network had traded favors with DeSantis, seemingly appearing keen on playing ball when the DeSantis team threw exclusives. In a statement, Fox said it strives to secure interviews with headliners from all political backgrounds on a daily basis, which is standard journalism practice at all news agencies. But the governor is no stranger to using cable news to serve his own ends; his rise in Florida politics was certainly aided by the successes of Fox, which he used to help win the GOP primary for governor in 2018.

This latest iteration of apparent scratching comes as DeSantis comes under scrutiny over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, in which it has gradually expanded the powers of its office while using it to blunt that of local officials, the Washington Publish reports, and local leaders trying to respond to rising cases and hospitalizations must respond to a governor who prides himself on rejecting mask and vaccination warrants. This approach angered Florida mayors, many of whom spoke out against DeSantiss’ tactics. I cannot mandate the masks. I cannot impose social distancing. I can’t force vaccinations, St. Petersburg, Fla. Mayor Rick Kriseman told The Post. All I can do is encourage people to do the right thing, and that’s it.

Admittedly, DeSantis’ view of prioritizing meetings with Fox personalities over those with his state’s top health official is not great, especially since Florida is grappling with a influx of COVID infections. But the question of whether this will have an impact on his political fortunes is more murky. A poll earlier this month suggested that DeSantiss’ hands-off approach was hurting him among Florida voters; The Hill reported that he fell behind Rep. Charlie Christ, a Democratic gubernatorial rival, in a statewide investigation carried out amid the wave of the virus (although the outlet has noted that the survey was within the margin of error). Brad Coker, managing director and general manager of Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy, told the Post that the impact is unlikely to happen until several months later. If he gets over that and the virus doesn’t get ahead of him, he can say: Look, I’ve been consistent, and voters are going to give him credit, Coker said. On the other hand, in 15 months, if the virus is still raging, and there are three more variants, and the vaccines don’t work, people are going to be frustrated.

