The return of the Taliban and Greece’s support for Turkey







People carrying Taliban flags gather to greet a man (not shown) who was released from prison in Afghanistan, upon his arrival at the Friendship Gate crossing point in the Pakistani-Afghan border town of Chaman, Pakistan, on the 16th August 2021. [Saeed Ali Achakza/Reuters]

A defeat for the West, worries about the future in a difficult region where there are countries that already have or are looking to acquire nuclear weapons, questions about the role Turkey might aim for and concerns about the increase refugee flows to Greece are just some of the many parts of the dramatic puzzle that unfolds after the total and unexpected rapid return of the Taliban to power in Afghanistan, which is changing the geopolitical landscape. Embarrassed, the United States and Europe witness the complete collapse of the previous regime and the flight of the president to Tajikistan, while they are reasonably concerned about Kabul’s relations under the Taliban, with Moscow and Beijing. Many questions remain unanswered. Among them, if the Taliban will seek international legitimacy and acceptance by the West, if their return to power also signals the strengthening of Al-Qaeda, if there will be a mass exodus of refugees, among whom there is almost certain that there will be terrorist elements, and of course if and to what extent new balances of power will form in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East. According to the United Nations, al-Qaeda is present in at least 15 Afghan provinces and, despite the Taliban’s initial agreement with the United States not to allow the training and operation of terrorists, including al-Qaeda, which threaten the security of the United States and its allies, it is not at all certain that they will or can keep it. As for Greece, Athens is expected to play a leading role in the context of the Brussels reaction, at a time when the EU seems rather surprised and unprepared. Greece also has every reason to encourage offering substantial but targeted support to neighboring Turkey for an immediate and effective response to a possible wave of refugees, some of whom will inevitably cross into Greek territory. Athens’ positive stance on a major issue that will greatly concern Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the immediate future can only positively affect bilateral relations. It is certain that host countries such as Greece will be hit by an expected wave of increased migration, while the strengthening of extremist Islam throughout the region requires timely planning of our country at political levels, diplomatic and operational.

