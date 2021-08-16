NSC emphasizes “inclusive political settlement, principle of non-interference” in Afghanistan – Pakistan





An emergency meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), called Monday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of Kabul, stressed that Pakistan remains “committed to an inclusive political settlement “in the neighboring war-torn country.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan and attended by senior cabinet members and heads of the armed forces, also ruled that “the principle of non-interference in Afghanistan must be respected,” the office said. Prime Minister (PMO) in a press release. declaration.

Meeting participants were briefed on the latest developments in Afghanistan and their possible impact on Pakistan as well as the South Asian region, according to the statement.

Participants at the meeting reaffirmed that Pakistan “will continue to work with the international community and all Afghan stakeholders to facilitate an inclusive political settlement”, calling it a “way forward” for the representation of all Afghan ethnic groups.

The National Security Committee observed that “major violence had been avoided” so far during the Taliban takeover of Kabul and urged all parties in Afghanistan to “respect the rule of law, protect basic human rights of all Afghans and ensure that Afghan soil is not used by any terrorist organization / group against any country ”.

The meeting stressed that the international community “must recognize the sacrifices made by Pakistan” over the past four decades, adding that Pakistan was also a victim of the conflict in Afghanistan and wanted peace and stability in the region.

The approval of the Biden administration “logical conclusion”

The meeting also reaffirmed that there had never been a military solution to the Afghan conflict. “The perfect time to end the conflict through negotiations might have been when US / NATO troops were at their maximum military might in Afghanistan. Continuing the foreign military presence for a longer period now would not have yielded a different result, “the meeting noted, according to the PMO’s statement.

Therefore, the approval by the administration of US President Joe Biden of the decision taken under President Donald Trump to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan was “indeed a logical conclusion to this conflict,” the meeting said. .

“Now is the time for the international community to work together to secure an inclusive political settlement for the long-term peace, security and development of Afghanistan [and] the region, ”he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran praised the ongoing efforts of the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul and ordered the repatriation of Pakistani citizens, diplomats, journalists and staff of international organizations operating in Afghanistan.

Pakistan is closely monitoring the situation in Afghanistan

A day earlier, the Foreign Ministry said Pakistan was closely monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and would continue to support political settlement efforts.

“We hope that all Afghan parties will work together to resolve this internal crisis,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a series of tweets. He said the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul was extending the required assistance to Pakistanis, Afghan nationals and the diplomatic and international community for consular work and coordination of PIA flights.

He said a special inter-ministerial cell had been established at the Interior Ministry to facilitate visa and arrival matters for diplomatic staff and officials of United Nations agencies, international organizations, media and others.

The opposition calls for a briefing

The country’s two main opposition political parties, the PML-N and the PPP, on Sunday called on the government to brief parliament on the current situation in Afghanistan, to draft a policy statement and to develop a national consensus to do so. facing the possible consequences for the nation following the establishment of the Taliban regime in this war-torn country.

The PPP convened an extraordinary meeting of its Central Executive Committee (CEC) at Bilawal House in Karachi on Monday (today) to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and formulate the party’s point of view on it.

PML-N Senior Vice President and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, in an interview with Dawn, said internal consultations were already underway within the party on events unfolding in Afghanistan.

Abbasi said the government should inform the opposition and parliamentarians about its policies on the Afghan situation. He was of the opinion that a simple debate in a joint session of Parliament would be of no use.

He said the goal of the debate should be the development of a national consensus. However, he said, the debate would only make sense if it took place after the release of a government policy statement.

