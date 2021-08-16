Komnas HAM asks President Jokowi to resume TWK process





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM) has asked President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo to take over the entire assessment process of the Knowledge of Nationality Test (TWK) for Commission employees corruption eradication. Komnas HAM found 11 human rights violations during the process which resulted in the dismissal of 57 employees. “We recommend that the president, as the holder of the highest governmental power and the highest official of this republic, take charge of the whole process of evaluation of the TWK for the employees of the KPK,” said the president of Komnas HAM, Ahmad Taufan Damanik, at a press conference. Monday August 16, 2021. Damanik said the Komnas HAM recommended five actions. First, the re-establishment of the status of KPK employees declared ineligible for appointment to the state apparatus or to the ASN in accordance with the instructions of the President and the judgment of the Constitutional Court. Komnas HAM, he said, also asked the president to assess the whole assessment process, train all ministerial and institutional officials involved in the TWK process, provide training on strengthening nationalism , law and human rights, and to restore the good reputation of employees declared ineligible for the TWK process. Damanik said Komnas HAM would send the report to President Jokowi soon, hoping the head of state would heed and follow up on the recommendation immediately. M ROSSÉNO AJI

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1495204/komnas-ham-asks-president-jokowi-to-take-over-twk-process

