Would never have happened under Trump!





Fox News co-host Kayleigh McEnany reiterated the GOP’s recent attempt to memorize the Trump administration’s role in the destabilizing collapse of Afghanistan, saying loudly on Monday that the Taliban is quickly taking control of the Afghan capital of Kabul would never have happened under President Donald Trump.

Since the massive Taliban takeover of Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US troops, which led to the chaotic evacuation of US diplomats and Afghan refugees, a number of former Trump officials (including Trump himself) have sought to put all the blame on the Biden administration’s sole feet.

The reprimands and accusations came despite the fact that it was the Trump administration that negotiated the historic peace deal with the Taliban that called for the total withdrawal of US troops by May 1. (The Biden administration actually extended the withdrawal until the end of August.)

In addition, Team Trump also agreed to the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners, many of whom immediately joined the fight. The former president also negotiated the release of Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar from a Pakistani prison three years ago, saying Baradar could help negotiate peace with the Taliban. Baradar, who posed for a photo with ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo just nine months ago, is now set to be Afghanistan’s new ruler.

On Monday’s Fox News Outnumbered noon show, however, McEnany and Fox News host Harris Faulkner both suggested the situation in Afghanistan would be much different if Trump was still in power.

Kayleigh, this is not how the last president left the situation, Faulkner said, adding: It would have been nice to get all of our people back quickly. Instead, it is extended.

Let me be categorical in saying this, replied McEnany, formerly Trump’s White House press secretary. This would never have happened under President Donald J. Trump! There wouldn’t be!

After citing the Trump administration’s military responses in Iran and Syria as reasons why it believes the Taliban who backed Trump for re-election because they believed he would withdraw their troops quickly would have respected our commander-in-chief , she said we didn’t have a commander. in chief right now.

Faulkner, meanwhile, noted that President Joe Biden was due to speak to the public about the situation in Afghanistan later in the afternoon, wondering aloud if that changed McEnanys’ perspective.

No! Too little, too late, McEnany exclaimed.

McEnany’s alternative history lesson on Afghanistan comes as the Republican Party itself has just cleaned up a webpage that praised Trump for making a historic peace deal with the Taliban. The statement also boasted that while Trump had stood up for peace, then-presidential candidate Biden had waged endless wars. The page also claimed that the former president took steps to defeat ISIS and eliminate the dangerous rulers.

