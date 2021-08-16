Jokowi dons Baduy outfit for annual State of the Union address – National





Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post) Jakarta

Mon, August 16, 2021





18:32

0

1

national

Jokowi, State-of-the-Union-address, Maruf-Amin, traditional-clothing

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo maintained his custom of wearing the clothes of the different ethnic cultures of the archipelago by delivering his annual State of the Union address while wearing the traditional Baduy outfit when he climbed up. on stage Monday. Standing on the podium of the Senayan Legislative Chamber in Jakarta, the President appeared in the all-black attire of the Baduy indigenous people of the Lebak regency, Banten, with a traditional black and blue cap and a hand-woven mesh bag. slung on the chest. “I like it [Baduy attire] because the design is simple and comfortable to wear, ”Jokowi said in a statement Monday. “I also want to thank Then [Mr.] Jaro Saija, a former customary of the Baduy community, who prepared this traditional dress [for me]. “ Meanwhile, Vice President Ma’ruf Amin was seen wearing the traditional attire of the Mandarais people of West Sulawesi: a black jacket and pants complemented by a red checkered ikat wrapped around his hips and a cap. black with an embroidered gold band. In his annual State of the Union address, delivered for the second year under the shadow of COVID-19, the president stressed that the pandemic has essentially made public health a “shared agenda” for all Indonesians . He also called on the public to remain vigilant in the country’s fight against the disease. “Let’s maintain our health, be disciplined in following sanitary protocols and help each other,” Jokowi said. “No one is immune from the threat of COVID-19 [as long as] there are still people who suffer from it. The president wore the traditional Sabu outfit from East Nusa Tenggara for last year’s State of the Union address. For his 2019 speech, Jokowi wore the traditional Sasak outfit of West Nusa Tenggara, then changed into the traditional outfit of the Klungkung regency of Bali to attend the flag raising ceremony. (mrc)

