US-Pak. links amid changes in Afghanistan





Pakistan’s nonchalance towards Taliban undermines attempts to restore relations with Washington

Pakistan’s annoyance with US President Joe Biden is understandable. Pakistan’s national security adviser Moeed Yusuf could not restrain his frustration at Mr Bidens’ apparent reluctance to speak to Prime Minister Imran Khan. Mr Yusuf even went so far as to say that Islamabad also had options if the United States thought a Biden-Khan phone call was a concession.

Regardless of the entirely foreseeable consequences, the administration of former US President Donald Trumps signed an ill-conceived peace deal with the Taliban in February 2020. Hypothetically, it was supposed to pave the way for power-sharing negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government. . But he practically ended up legitimizing the first and marginalizing the second. Pakistan has always claimed that it played the most important role in persuading the Taliban to talk about peace. But no progress was made in the talks due to the Taliban’s determination to capture Afghanistan militarily.

Not without reason

The United States’ cold shoulder to Islamabad is therefore not without reason, as all of Afghanistan’s progress over two decades should be undone by the Taliban, Pakistan’s most notorious proxy. With the astonishingly rapid entry of the Taliban into Kabul and the ignominious surrender of Afghan institutions, politicians and militias, all the bombastic rhetoric about creating a stable, democratic and peaceful Afghanistan has vanished in the same manner as the Afghan army, which was trained and equipped by the USA

Although the Taliban promised the United States, China, Iran and Russia that they would not allow terrorists to operate from their territory, an undeniable sense of jubilation after defeating the states -Unis, the most powerful power in the Western world, tempts the Islamist insurgents. to dishonor such commitments and to become radicalized. It should not be forgotten that the Taliban preferred to accept the destruction of Afghanistan rather than hand over al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden to the United States two decades ago. The possibility of Afghanistan becoming a safe haven for terrorists under the Taliban remains very high.

Pakistan’s official position has been to prefer a politically negotiated outcome in Afghanistan, but even Pakistanis do not believe in this farce. The country’s recent attempts to distance itself from the Taliban, as evidenced by Mr. Khan’s public statement that Pakistan has not spoken for the Taliban, will fall on deaf ears. Mr. Khan also cut a poor figure by hypocritically claiming that the Taliban were hiding among Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

But that’s not the end of the story. Despite Washington’s enormous disappointment at Pakistan’s failure to convince the Taliban to discuss the terms of governance in Afghanistan, the Biden administration likely believes Pakistan will continue to play a pivotal role in an Afghanistan dominated by the Taliban, forcing Washington to communicate closely with Islamabad.

And despite many humiliations and perceived setbacks over the years, the Pakistani ruling elite still appreciates its relationship with the United States In the aftermath of the American withdrawal, Pakistan is striving to reinvent its value for the United States. Mr. Biden has not found time to speak to Mr. Khan even after more than six months in the White House. The Pakistani Prime Minister is not having fun with the US President, who has more than once interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While Mr Yusuf did not disclose his country’s other options, it’s not too difficult to understand what he is referring to given the current geopolitical scenario. China is Pakistan’s number one option Beijing has been one of the strongest pillars of Pakistan’s anti-Indian policy. Recently, Pakistan has tried to get closer to Turkey, supporting the latter’s ambition to take over the leadership of the Islamic world. In addition, Pakistan has taken steps to strengthen its ties with Russia and Iran. But these relations do not seem strong enough for Pakistan to forge a stable regional security order because its effectiveness remains highly questionable. Turkey is already trying to get on the good books of the Biden administrations. The support given by the new Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to India’s role in maintaining peace in Afghanistan signals obstacles for Pakistan in achieving its objectives in Afghanistan.

Important symbolism

Mr Biden did not lose sleep by hurting Mr Khan’s bloated ego, which is likely making the Pakistani security establishment somewhat restless. After all, Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzads has made multiple visits to Islamabad and Rawalpindi, as well as US Secretary of State Antony Blinkens, many phone conversations with his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, cannot replace a Biden conversation. -Khan. For the Pakistani security establishment, symbolism has been as important as substance in its dealings with the United States

If the prestige of the rulers of a country depends on the goodwill of another power, then that power has the capacity to force the first to join it. But Pakistan challenges this conventional wisdom because its leaders have often disobeyed the wishes of the United States, without suffering the consequences of such refusal. Pakistan’s close ties to the United States during the Cold War often pushed it beyond its military and economic weight. Nonetheless, tumultuous changes in the global geopolitical scenario and Pakistan’s continued nonchalance towards US security concerns threaten Islamabad’s attempts to reestablish ties with Washington.

Although Mr. Trump has publicly expressed his frustrations with Pakistan’s double-handedness in Afghanistan, Mr. Biden has preferred to remain largely silent so far. However, this silence should not be interpreted as the United States’ haste to forget that its shameful defeat in Afghanistan was facilitated by Taliban sanctuaries in Pakistan, a fact conveniently ignored by Mr. Khan while claiming that the states -United ruined everything in Afghanistan.

Despite the Pakistani prime minister’s public denial that his country will not allow US bases in Pakistan for intelligence-led operations inside Afghanistan, reports indicate the US has not given up to their efforts to seek bases in Pakistan. But the problem is that in Pakistani popular discourse, supported by media and politicians, the anti-drone discourse questioning the collusion of Pakistani establishments with the United States has become so entrenched that American bases seem highly unlikely, if not impossible. That is why Yusuf was forced to deny any discussion of the basics in the talks with his US counterpart.

While no progressive Afghan can forgive the United States for withdrawing its troops unconditionally without waiting for a negotiated political settlement, it seems unlikely that Mr. Biden would announce any kinetic initiative to undo the Taliban’s military victory. If Washington expects Islamabad to use its influence over Taliban state policies and also provide counterterrorism cooperation in the post-withdrawal landscape, these hopes are patently unrealistic as Pakistan has grown accustomed to being verbally condemned against its multidimensional support for the Taliban without prejudice to its material interests. And if inexorable circumstances put pressure on the Biden administration to outsource Afghanistan to Pakistan, it will have ramifications for New Delhi’s enthusiasm to strengthen the India-US-Australia-Japan quadrilateral (Quad) , an outcome the United States cannot afford at the moment. .

Vinay Kaura is Assistant Professor, Department of International Affairs and Security Studies, Sardar Patel University of Police, Security and Criminal Justice, Jodhpur, Rajasthan. He is also a non-resident researcher at the Middle East Institute, Washington DC

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/op-ed/us-pak-ties-amid-changes-in-afghanistan/article35947962.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos