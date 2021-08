How the “fear of freedom” fuels modern fascism

Over the years, the term “fascism” has been used to describe a variety of ultra-nationalist far-right dictatorships from Benito Mussolini in Italy, Adolf Hitler in Germany and Francisco Franco in Spain to strongmen in Latin America such as Chilean General Augusto Pinochet. and Alfredo Stroessner from Paraguay. And in recent decades, some detractors of radical Islam have used the term “Islamo-fascist” to describe far-right jihadists like al-Qaeda, the Taliban, ISIS (Islamic State, Iraq and Syria) and Boko. Haram. One author who has talked a lot about fascism in 2021 is Paul Mason, who discussed his recent book, “How to Stop Fascism,” with the Guardian’s Killian Fox in an interview published as Q&A article during the weekend. When Fox asked the British author if he had a “concise definition” of fascism, he replied: “We have to be careful, because definitions are not explanations. And when you face a phenomenon like this. far-right, rapidly mutating definitions are not that helpful. But for me a definitive statement would be that fascism is mobilizing people’s fear of freedom after they have had a glimpse of freedom from the possibility that technological modernity and education and universal rights could actually set us free. They are not only afraid of others becoming free. Deep down, they are also afraid of their own freedom. “ During the interview, Mason, 61, cited some modern examples of authoritarian far-right leaders, including Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro, Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Filipino Rodrigo Duterte and Hungarian Viktor Orbn. None of them came to power via a coup d’etat like Pinochet in Chile or a civil war like Franco in Spain. On the contrary, they were all elected and set out to undermine the checks and balances systems in their countries. Mason also cited the Proud Boys as an example of a group with a fascist tendency. When Fox asked Mason if he saw “evidence” that “far-right groups” are “on the rise,” the British author replied: “There is no better evidence than the fact that ‘they succeeded in storming the legislature of the world’s oldest democracy. “ Presumably, Mason was referring to the January 6 assault on the United States Capitol, an attack that included not only members of the Proud Boys, but also members of other far-right groups such as QAnon and the Oaths. Keepers. Mason continued: “The proof in Germany is the double-digit growth for the Alternative fr Deutschland, and in Spain, the 3 million votes for the Vox party. We cannot obsess over membership numbers because in a networked society numbers are not the issue. This is who retweets, who posts ten times a day to a secret Facebook group and that’s way more than a few thousand people. From your Articles site Related articles on the web

